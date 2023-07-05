Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 25 Preston Zinter, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, subtle recruiting win

Listed measurements: 6-foot-2, 233 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Zinter has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Zinter just may crack the two-deep given the dearth of non-veteran, non-rookie linebackers on Notre Dame’s roster. Someone needs to back up fifth-year Mike (middle) linebacker JD Bertrand, and it may come down to Zinter and sophomore Nolan Ziegler, but logic expects that to be Ziegler.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect when he first committed to the Irish, Zinter ended the cycle a consensus three-star prospect, though still the No. 41 outside linebacker in the class, per rivals.com.

More notable than that rankings drop, Zinter held offers from Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia when he chose Notre Dame. The Irish beating out the Wolverines, in particular, stood out, given Zinter’s brother, Zak, has been a starting part of two consecutive Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines at Michigan. He likely would have been drafted this past spring but instead opted to return to Ann Arbor for his senior season, one that could have overlapped with Preston.

It should also be mentioned, recruits from the Northeast, like Zinter from Massachusetts, rarely fare well in recruiting rankings; simply a reality of the lack of elite high school football talent in the area.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ZINTER SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“An ability to get upfield on a pass rush could hint at a future at Vyper end for Zinter, partly a question of how his body reacts to the collegiate strength and conditioning program.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

2 years in a row to be one of the top 26 Football Players in the State of Massachusetts by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston! Out of Over 23,000 football players in the state of MA to be name top 26 is a Blessing! Always Proud! @Preston_Zinter @CCRaider_FBall @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/JKXHWJ8hZL — Tiffany Zinter (@zintertiffany) March 13, 2023

2023 OUTLOOK

Zinter also played tight end in high school, so he may need some time to focus entirely on a linebacker’s duties. That thought alone could keep him from defensive snaps well into the season, and at that point, a season of playing four games while preserving a year of eligibility may make the most sense.

That said, Zinter flashed in the Blue-Gold Game. His stats were a bit inflated, given he played in a green jersey, meaning he played for both teams, but making six tackles with two for loss still stood out.

His strong spring at linebacker has quelled, for now, thoughts of him perhaps moving to Vyper end. He was advertised as 220 pounds when he signed in December, and if anything, recruiting weights are usually heavy. By the first summer weigh-in, Zinter was up to 233 pounds. On some level, that spurs further thought of him moving to the defensive line, following in the footsteps of sophomores Joshua Burnham and Junior Tuihalamaka. But, again, Zinter’s spring was impressive enough to inspire confidence that added weight will be mostly muscle and his lateral range will most benefit the second-level of the Irish defense.

At the very least, Zinter could contribute on Irish special teams as a freshman. That thought may force him into more than four games, though he would presumably jump at that chance, and a willingness to burn a year of eligibility like that shows the coaching staff’s confidence that it will continue to recruit well in both quantity and quality.

DOWN THE ROAD

Zinter’s 2024 prospects hinge on how many of the fifth-year trio return; Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau will all still have eligibility next season, though it would be a surprise to see even two of them use that.

Presume, for this moment, only Liufau returns. In that scenario, Zinter will be competing with Ziegler, sophomore Jaylen Sneed and two other early-enrolled freshmen for playing time. No one among that quintet yet has an advantage in playing experience. They all have considerable upsides.

The 2024 starting linebackers, if not returning veterans, will be determined by who among those youngsters first taps some of that upside.

2023 Notre Dame LB commit Preston Zinter hosted Marcus Freeman on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/zsxK3mUUys — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) December 13, 2022

