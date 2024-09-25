Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas State Wildcats prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, and stats

It’s Wednesday, September 25 and we’ve got Week 5 action between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats at Billy Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

This is a Big 12 conference matchup with both teams ranked and coming off their first losses this season.

Kansas State was pounded by BYU on the road, 38-9 in Week 4, and looks to bounce back at home as favorites in this game. The Wildcats won their first three games of the year by 35, 7, and 24 points before the blowout loss.

Oklahoma State lost 22-19 at home to Utah last week in a game where they actually closed as favorites. The Cowboys have 24 and 31-point wins under their belt, but a 2OT win versus Arkansas and a three-point loss to Utah in the other two games, so who knows what OSU team we will see on Saturday.

Game Details and How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

· Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

· Time: 12:00 PM EST

· Site: Billy Snyder Family Stadium

· City: Manhattan, Kansas

· TV/Streaming: ESPN

Latest Game odds for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

· Moneyline: Kansas State -190, Oklahoma State +160

· Spread: Kansas State -4.5 (-115)

· Total: 55.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The odds for this game opened at Kansas State -6.5 and were bet down to -4.5 after both teams suffered Week 4 losses. However, while there’s no denying that Kansas State’s blowout loss to BYU looked worse, there could be a deal at -3 or -3.5 for the Wildcats if the line continues to trend that direction. The total opened at 54.5 and has been bet up to 55.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys:

“Oklahoma State’s first three quarters at home against Utah doesn’t give anyone confidence in the Cowboys, while Kansas State’s effort at BYU wasn’t any better.

This is a tough game, but I do believe K-State is favored by more than a field goal for a reason. Oklahoma State has not been able to get the offensive line going for Ollie Gordon, who had 22 touchdowns last season.

Oklahoma State played one true road game at Tulsa (45-10 win) this season, so this will be a tough test. Kansas State lost 29-21 to Oklahoma State last year. The Cowboys needed a pick-six before the end of the half, plus five field goals and a Gordon touchdown to win that game.

I don’t think Oklahoma State’s offense can muster up that many scores here, so I will take Kansas State -4.5 and lean the Under.”

Quarterback matchup for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma State: Alan Bowman has 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions with 1,173 passing yards this season and has been sacked once. Bowman has been playing college football since 2018 (Texas Tech, Michigan) and the redshirt senior has 9,962 passing yards in his career with 59 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Kansas State: Avery Johnson recorded six passing touchdowns and three interceptions in his first full season as a starter. Through four games, Johnson has 620 passing yards and 261 rushing yards. Johnson debuted as a starter in K-State’s 28-19 Bowl win over NC State (3 total TDs, 249 total yards).

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State player news & recent stats

Oklahoma State has won four of the past five meetings with Kansas State and six of the previous 10 in the series.

Oklahoma State is 19-15 all-time at Kansas State, but 2-4 in the last six trips.

Oklahoma State is 2-2 ATS and 2-2 to the Over this season.

Kansas State is 1-3 ATS and 3-1 to the Under this season.

