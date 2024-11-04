No. 1 Oregon set to battle Wisconsin in 2020 Rose Bowl rematch on NBC, Peacock

Two teams with national title aspirations and two teams fighting to become bowl eligible will be featured on NBC Sports and Peacock during Week 12 in college football.

In a season full of firsts for the Big Ten, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers will do battle for the first time as conference rivals when they play on Nov. 16 at Camp Randall Stadium, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

But before Oregon and Wisconsin take the field, the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Virginia Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The later game will be a rematch of the 2020 Rose Bowl, when Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert ran for three touchdowns to help his team beat Jonathan Taylor and Wisconsin 28-27.

The Ducks and Badgers have played six times, including the 2020 duel, with Wisconsin winning the first three games and Oregon winning the last three. Five of the six games have been decided a touchdown or less.

Led by star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oregon has been the best team in college football this season. They are 9-0 for the first time since 2012 after beating the Michigan Wolverines 38-17, and they will host the Maryland Terrapins before heading to Madison.

Wisconsin just suffered a big loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling 42-10 on the road and dropping to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Coach Luke Fickell will have a bye week to work on improving his struggling offense and prepare for the Ducks.

Nov. 16 will mark the fifth time Virginia and Notre Dame have ever played. The Fighting Irish have scored at least 28 points and won the previous four matchups, including their most recent meeting, a 28-3 Notre Dame victory in 2021.

Notre Dame is 9-1, the winners of six consecutive games after falling to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Sept. 7. Coach Marcus Freeman’s squad will likely earn a berth in the College Football Playoff if they win their final four games, which include a home matchup with the Florida State Seminoles before a date with Virginia.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea and the Cavaliers have lost their last three games, sliding to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play. They had a bye to get ready for their Week 11 road game against the 7-1 Pittsburgh Panthers.

How to watch Virginia vs. No. 10 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana Time: Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 1 Oregon vs. Wisconsin:

When: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin Time: Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the United States who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.

What devices does Peacock support?