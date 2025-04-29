Yankees at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Yankees (17-12) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (11-17).

Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Kyle Gibson for Baltimore.

Last night the O’s jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and held on late for a 4-3 win. Ryan O’Hearn’s three-run home run in the bottom of the third was ultimately the difference. Aaron Judge did collect a couple hits and an RBI in the loss for the Yankees.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Orioles

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: YES, MASN

Odds for the Yankees at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-154), Orioles (+128)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Orioles

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Kyle Gibson

Yankees: Carlos Rodón (3-3, 3.50 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 at Cleveland - 7IP, 0ER, 4H, 2BB, 8Ks Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: First appearance in 2025

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Orioles

Carlos Rodon has not given up an earned run in his last two starts covering 13 innings

has not given up an earned run in his last two starts covering 13 innings Carlos Rodon has struck out at least 8 in each of his last 4 starts

has struck out at least 8 in each of his last 4 starts Aaron Judge is riding a 9-game hitting streak

is riding a 9-game hitting streak Jazz Chisholm Jr. struck out in each of his 3ABs last night to snap his modest 4-game hitting streak

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

