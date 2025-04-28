NFL Draft: Portal players by the numbers

College players who were previously in the transfer portal had a major impact on the 2025 NFL Draft. Take a look at some of the notable stats regarding where transfer players were selected and the path they took to the NFL Draft.



2 - Consecutive drafts where the top two selections were players who transferred while in college



Last year Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels were picked Nos. 1 and 2 by Chicago and Washington. This year Cam Ward and Travis Hunter were taken with the first two picks, making it the second year in a row that the first two selections were players who had transferred at least once during their college careers. Williams famously transferred from Oklahoma to USC and Daniels went from Arizona State to LSU. Ward, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans, began his career at Incarnate Word before transferring to Washington State and then to Miami. Everyone remembers when Hunter shocked the world by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State on National Signing Day in the 2022 class. He went from there to Colorado, where he ended up winning the Heisman Trophy this past season.

2 - Quarterbacks that did not transfer while in college

Jalen Milroe © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images



There were 13 quarterbacks picked in the NFL Draft last week and 11 of those selected, including first-round picks Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart, had transferred at least once during their college careers. The only two drafted quarterbacks who didn’t transfer while in college are Jalen Milroe from Alabama and Cam Miller from North Dakota State. Milroe was the fourth quarterback to get picked and went to Seattle in the third round. He signed with Alabama in the 2021 class as a top-100 prospect and started for the Crimson Tide the last two seasons. Miller, who was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders in the sixth round, signed with North Dakota State in the 2020 recruiting class. He won two FCS national championships and finished his career with North Dakota State records for total offensive yards, completion percentage, completions and passing yards.

31 - Players picked in the first three rounds transferred at least once in college

Walter Nolen © Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Walter Nolen, Derrick Harmon, Matthew Golden, Jaxson Dart and Josh Simmons were the seven players picked in the first round of the draft who transferred at least once during their college careers. There were 24 more of them picked before the end of round three. That equates to just over 30-percent of the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

13 - Transfers picked in the first three rounds that started their careers at non-Power Four programs

Jayden Higgins © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

5 - Players who transferred at least twice while in college picked in the first three rounds

Tyler Shough © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Speaking of Gabriel, the former Oregon, Oklahoma, UCLA (briefly) and UCF quarterback is one of five players picked in the first three rounds of the draft who transferred multiple times during their college careers. Of course, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward transferred twice before he left the college ranks, starting his career at Incarnate Word and then transferring to Washington State and then to Miami. Former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, who was selected in the second round by New Orleans, began his career at Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech and then to Louisville. Also in the second round, Cincinnati picked linebacker Demetrius Knight, who signed with Georgia Tech in the 2019 class and then transferred to Charlotte before finishing his career at South Carolina. Defensive back Trey Amos, who was selected by Washington in the second round, was first playing for Louisiana before he transferred to Alabama and then Ole Miss.

1 - Offensive lineman picked in the first three rounds that transferred during their college career

Josh Simmons © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



There were 19 offensive linemen picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft and only one of them transferred after beginning career at an FBS school. Ohio State’s Josh Simmons was picked in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Simmons signed with San Diego State in the 2021 recruiting class and redshirted his first year with the Aztecs. He started every game during his second season and then transferred to Ohio State prior to the start of the 2023 season.

