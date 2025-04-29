Nationals at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Nationals (13-16) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (15-13).

MacKenzie Gore is slated to take the mound for Washington against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

The Nationals are looking to bounce back after a 19-5 pasting by the Mets. Third baseman Amed Rosario finished the game on the mound for Washington. He pitched the ninth inning allowing four runs on five hits. The Phillies were off yesterday. They are back home after winning two of three over the weekend at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. They outscored Chicago 13-5 in the process.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Phillies

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN2, NBCSP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+160), Phillies (-192)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: MacKenzie Gore vs. Zack Wheeler

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34 ERA)

Last outing: 4/24 vs. Baltimore - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 8Ks Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.62 ERA)

Last outing: 6Ip, 2ER, 5H, 2BB, 9Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Phillies

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Over is 7-2-1 in the Nationals’ NL East games this season

With a rest advantage over their opponents the Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in 8 of their last 9 games

Trea Turner has hit safely in four straight games (6-19)

has hit safely in four straight games (6-19) MacKenzie Gore leads baseball with 53 strikeouts in 35 innings

leads baseball with 53 strikeouts in 35 innings Zack Wheeler has struck out 50 opposing hitters in 37.1 innings

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Nationals and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: