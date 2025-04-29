Cubs at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Cubs (17-12) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (11-18).

Shota Imanaga is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Andrew Heaney for Pittsburgh.

The Cubs come to the Steel City after an off-day Monday. They lost two of three over the weekend at Wrigley to Philadelphia. Pittsburgh is back home after a road trip to the West Coast that saw them take two of three from the Angels but lose two of three to the Dodgers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Pirates

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, SNP

Odds for the Cubs at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (-148), Pirates (+125)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Pirates

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Shota Imanaga vs. Andrew Heaney

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (2-1, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 4/22 vs. Dodgers - 5.2IP, 5ER, 7H, 2BB, 6Ks Pirates: Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.72 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 at Angels - 6IP, 0ER, 1H, 0BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Pirates

The Cubs have won 4 of 5 games on the road against divisional opponents

The Under is 4-1 in the Cubs’ last 5 games against NL Central teams

The Cubs have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight road games

Andrew McCutchen picked up 4 hits in the Bucs’ game Sunday at LA

picked up 4 hits in the Bucs’ game Sunday at LA Andrew McCutchen has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (11-33)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

