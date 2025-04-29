 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
PFT Draft: Favorite NFL stadiums

April 29, 2025
From Lambeau Field to U.S. Bank Stadium, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their favorite NFL stadiums.

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
06:31
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250429.jpg
06:25
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country
camward.jpg
17:26
Take Your Pick: 2025 NFL Draft edition
nbc_pft_gladstonehunter_250429.jpg
04:14
Gladstone is singing Hunter’s praises
nbc_pft_derekcarrshoulder_250429.jpg
11:16
Carr confirms shoulder injury at church event
nbc_pft_georgekittle_250429.jpg
09:34
What reported Kittle extension means for Purdy
nbc_pft_shedeurprankcall_250429.jpg
03:17
Florio: NFL distributed Sanders’ number too wide
nbc_pft_billsdraft_250429.jpg
11:18
Beane pushes back against Bills’ draft criticism
jaydonblue.jpg
01:19
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield
nbc_csu_favround3pick_250428.jpg
17:55
Williams, Fannin Jr., Noel highlight Round 3 picks
nbc_csu_favround2pick_250428.jpg
18:37
49ers ‘crushed it’ with second-round pick Collins
nbc_csu_shedeurbrowns_250428.jpg
14:02
Sanders must take ‘accountability’ for situation
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
02:45
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
03:30
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings
nbc_roto_roy_250428.jpg
01:34
Rather bet Jeanty or Ward for OROY at price?
nbc_ffhh_31to41rookies_250428.jpg
05:26
Hunter provides insurance in Rams backfield
ajeantyberry.jpg
11:34
Jeanty leads dynasty rookie superflex rankings
nbc_roto_connordraftgrades_250428.jpg
08:36
Rogers’ 2025 NFL Draft grades: TB, BAL score big
Iowa Hawkeyes v Maryland Terrapins
04:40
Johnson could make early impact for Steelers
stevensonberry.jpg
06:08
Stevenson on Berry’s post NFL draft Hate list
skatteboberry.jpg
04:02
Skattebo has chance to unseat Tracy with Giants
williamsberry.jpg
08:48
Williams tops Berry’s post NFL draft Love list
nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
07:15
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
08:07
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
05:12
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB
nbc_pft_sheduercollege_250428.jpg
03:28
Likelihood of Sanders returning to college
nbc_pft_disrespectdraft_250428.jpg
08:04
Sanders ‘disrespected’ the NFL draft process
nbc_pft_sanderstothebrowns_250428.jpg
07:34
Simms ‘laughed’ when Browns picked Sanders at 144

nbc_smx_t24winnertakeall_250428.jpg
05:11
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
nbc_smx_t24_sextonandwhoops_250428.jpg
09:02
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_t24webbnotyetsafe_250428.jpg
07:57
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds
nbc_golf_pgaprofround2hls_250428.jpg
07:17
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_michaelblockintv_250428.jpg
01:47
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250428.jpg
16:18
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_dls_nbaplayoffs_250428.jpg
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_dps_dponshedeursandersv2_250428.jpg
08:45
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250428.jpg
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
nbc_roto_nyyrelievers_250428.jpg
01:32
Fantasy impact of NYY removing Williams as closer
nbc_roto_gilbert_250428.jpg
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250428.jpg
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
tucker_site.jpg
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
nbc_roto_arspsg_250428.jpg
01:23
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi
nbc_roto_detnyk_250428.jpg
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
redick.jpg
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
nbc_roto_milind_250428.jpg
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
dps_broncos.jpg
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
nbc_pft_brownsexplainreaction_250428.jpg
03:48
Berry, Stefanski explain reaction to Sanders pick
nbc_pft_prankcalls_250428.jpg
13:36
Unpacking prank call Ulbrich’s son made to Sanders
browns_qbs.jpg
12:13
How Browns can navigate crowded QB room
nbc_pft_brownsdecision_250428.jpg
08:15
Why the Browns decided to draft Sanders at 144
nbc_pft_deionfactor_250428.jpg
05:02
How ‘the Deion factor’ impacted Shedeur’s draft
nbc_golf_pgaprord1_250427.jpg
10:37
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1