Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are returning in 2025

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are returning in 2025

  
Published January 13, 2025 06:06 PM
Notre Dame, PSU Orange Bowl was 'instant classic'
January 12, 2025 02:00 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss Notre Dame's win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl, including the slow first half that transformed into late-game drama like Drew Allar's interception with 33 seconds left.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The running backs want to run it back at Penn State.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both announced Monday that they plan to return to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season. The duo each topped 1,000 yards this season for Penn State, which went 13-3 and lost to Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff semifinal last week.

Allen posted on Instagram that he had “unfinished business” to attend to while Singleton wrote “we still have goals that we want to reach as a team and I want to be alongside those teammates as we reach those goals.”

The tandem were vital parts of an offense that helped Penn State reach the Big Ten Conference title game and then advance to the CFP semifinals before falling to the Fighting Irish in a thriller at the Orange Bowl.

Singleton ran for 84 yards and scored three times against Notre Dame to finish his junior season with 1,099 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Allen, also a junior, had 82 yards on the ground against the Irish to finish with 1,108 yards rushing and eight scores.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar also will return next season, though Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus last week and is expected to be among the first players taken in this spring’s NFL draft.