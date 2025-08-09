Notre Dame loses TE Kevin Bauman and RB Kedren Young to season-ending knee injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame announced Saturday that sixth-year tight end Kevin Bauman and second-year running back Kedren Young suffered season-ending knee injuries in practice this week.

Notre Dame already was without Charles Jagusah, its projected right guard, after he was injured in a utility task vehicle accident in Wyoming last month. Jagusah had surgery to repair a broken humerus bone in his left arm, and coach Marcus Freeman said last week he’s hopeful Jagusah will play this season.

But Bauman won’t play this year because of an articular cartilage injury in his left knee, which will require surgery. He also announced on social media that this is the end of his football career.

“Unfortunately, I have suffered yet another season-ending injury. I have been struggling to let it all soak in,” Bauman wrote on Instagram. “I have taken a few days and prayed about it. While my football journey has come to an end, I can confidently say the rest of my life is just getting started.”

Bauman had his 2021 cut short because of an injury, missed all but three games in 2022 and all of 2023 because of injuries. He appeared in all 14 games last season and was expected to play a more significant role this season after Mitchell Evans was selected in the fifth round of April’s NFL draft.

He caught six passes for 67 yards and one touchdown.

“Notre Dame means everything to me: opportunity, growth, resilience,” Bauman wrote. “I have made incredible connections and, most importantly, I have grown my faith to the strongest it has ever been. This place is so special.”

Tight end Cooper Flanagan is also being held out of practice as he continues to recover from an injured Achilles tendon, which he suffered against Georgia during Notre Dame’s playoff run. Freeman said he’s optimistic about Flanagan returning this year.

Young’s career was just getting started when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee this week.

The former Texas prep star rushed for 116 yards in seven games last season with the Fighting Irish. He was expected to add depth to an already stacked backfield. Young broke Lufkin High School’s career rushing record before arriving at Notre Dame.

The Irish open their season Aug. 31 at Miami.