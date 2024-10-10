Stanford vs. Notre Dame prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

The Stanford Cardinals (2-3) head to South Bend this Saturday to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Coming off back-to-back defeats, the Cardinals hope to get back in the win column this weekend.

Stanford has struggled primarily on defense. They have given up at least 30 points to three of their four Power 4 opponents. It was only in their game against Syracuse that they were able to keep Syracuse to less than 25 points.

Offensively, they struggled with starting quarterback Ashton Daniels out due to injury. Last week against Virginia Tech, they could only muster 258 yards of total offense and scored just once.

Daniels is slated to return against Notre Dame, which should provide a significant boost to the Cardinal’s offense.

Notre Dame looks to have shaken off the early season upset in South Bend to unranked Northern Illinois, ripping off three wins in a row, including one over a ranked Louisville.

With a strong likelihood that they will not have any more ranked games this season, they will have to win out to secure a place in the College Football Playoffs.

This meeting is the 37th between the teams. Notre Dame has won four of the last five, with a massive 56-23 win over Stanford last season.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6 AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game Details & How to Watch Stanford @ Notre Dame

Date : Saturday, October 12, 2024

: Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time : 3:30 PM EST

: 3:30 PM EST Site : Notre Dame Stadium

: Notre Dame Stadium City : South Bend, IN

: South Bend, IN TV/Streaming: NBC

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds for Stanford @ Notre Dame

Moneyline : Stanford (+1100), Notre Dame (-2500)

: Stanford (+1100), Notre Dame (-2500) Spread : Notre Dame -23.5

: Notre Dame -23.5 Total: 45.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the thought of getting 22.5 points:

“Notre Dame is on a roll with two strong games against Louisville and Miami (OH). They are 3-2 on the season, but the roll they are on, I think you must take the points here. If Stanford is strong at anything, it is their rush defense. They will challenge Notre Dame to beat them through the air. Slow the game down and milk clock. The spread might be too big.”

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

National Championship Odds via BetMGM:

Favorite: Ohio State +300

Texas +450

Georgia +500

Alabama +600

Oregon +900

Notre Dame +4000

Stanford OTB

ACC Championship Odds via BetMGM:

Favorite: Miami +125

Clemson +160

SMU +500

Louisville +2000

Stanford +50000

Names to Know for Stanford @ Notre Dame

Stanford Cardinal : QB Ashton Daniels – Daniels missed last week due to an injury in the fourth quarter against Clemson. Troy Taylor suggested Daniels could possibly go this weekend. Daniels has thrown for 633 yards, 5 TDs, and 6 INTs. His 28.8 QBR is only good for 120 th in the country.

: QB Ashton Daniels – Daniels missed last week due to an injury in the fourth quarter against Clemson. Troy Taylor suggested Daniels could possibly go this weekend. Daniels has thrown for 633 yards, 5 TDs, and 6 INTs. His 28.8 QBR is only good for 120 in the country. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – Leonard has been a beast on the ground this season. He’s run for 376 yards and 7 TDs. Through the air, he hasn’t been asked to do much. He’s thrown for 750 yards, 3 TDs, and 2 INTs.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Stanford @ Notre Dame

Stanford is 2-3 against the spread

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread

Stanford is 1-4 against the spread in their last five against Notre Dame

The OVER is 1-4 in Stanford’s last five games

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

For more betting analysis and insights, follow our experts on social media:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Eric Froton (@CFFroton)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

