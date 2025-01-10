What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule for Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal game

Bowl season culminates with the College Football Playoff National Championship, which will crown the first champion of the new 12-team playoff on Monday, January 20. Next up in deciding the two teams that will ultimately play in that championship game are the CFP semifinals.

For the full schedule/scores of bowl games through January, including the CFP first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the national championship game, click here. Keep reading for the rundown of what college football action is on tap for today.

What college football bowl games are on today?

Friday, January 10

7:30 p.m. - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Semifinal) (ESPN)

5 Texas vs. 8 Ohio State

Game snapshot: This is a battle of two of college football’s Blue Blood teams. Heading into the game, Texas and Ohio State are in very different positions. While Texas has looked especially vulnerable throughout the season, including losing to Georgia twice, Ohio State seems to be firing on all cylinders at just the right time. For their part, the Longhorns will need to show more discipline, eliminating excess penalty yards and finding success with quarterback Quinn Ewers. In a positive turn of events, right tackle Cameron Williams may play after missing the Peach Bowl with a right knee injury – a huge plus for the Longhorns’ offense if so. On the other sideline, Ohio State’s signal caller Will Howard would like to finally get a win over Texas after losing all three of his starts against the Longhorns while at Kansas State (he was on the sidelines for a fourth defeat). This is certainly Howard’s best chance; Ohio State’s all-star (and expensive) roster is finally starting to show its worth. Between Howard’s top target, Jeremiah Smith, and running back TreVeyon Henderson, it’s no wonder the Buckeyes are favored by a touchdown. Still, if Texas chooses this game to start showing its true potential, it could be another game for the ages.

When is the College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff continues January 9 and 10 with the semifinals, and the national championship will be January 20.

