What college football games are on today: Week 2 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Today’s slate of college football games features action from all of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.
RELATED: Ten takeaways from an eventful college football Week 1
Be sure to head to Peacock for a Saturday College Football marathon that you won’t want to miss. The action starts at 12:00 PM ET when the Rhode Island Rams take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Then at 3:00 PM, the No.5 Fighting Irish have their first home game of the season as they host Northern Illinois. The excitement continues at 7:00 PM with a Colorado Buffaloes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers matchup. Then at 10:00 PM ET, the Boise State Broncos go head-to-head with the No. 7 Oregon Ducks to end the night. Click here to sign up for Peacock.
RELATED: Florida State drops out of AP Top 25, USC jumps 10 spots
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, September 7
*All times are listed as ET. Games in bold are on NBC and/or available on Peacock.
No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan - 12 p.m. on Fox
No. 8 Penn State vs. Bowling Green - 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
No. 16 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas - 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane - 12 p.m. on ESPN
No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse - 12 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech - 2 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+
No. 21 Iowa vs. Iowa State - 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
No. 22 Louisville vs. Jacksonville State - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+/ACCNX
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
No. 11 Utah vs. Baylor - 3:30 p.m. on Fox
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee - 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 12 Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida A&M - 6 p.m. on ESPN+/ACCNX
No. 4 Alabama vs. South Florida - 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 19 Kansas at Illinois - 7 p.m. on FS1
No. 9 Missouri vs. Buffalo - 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+
No. 2 Ohio State vs. Western Michigan - 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
No. 18 LSU vs. Nicholls - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+
No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State - 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Houston - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 25 Clemson vs. Appalachian State - 8 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 7 Oregon vs. Boise State - 10 p.m. on Peacock
No. 20 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona - 10 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 13 USC vs. Utah State - 11 p.m. on Big Ten Network
How to watch Rhode Island vs Minnesota:
- When: Today, Saturday, September 7
- Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Northern Illinois vs Notre Dame:
- When: Today, Saturday, September 7
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana
- Time: Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET with College Countdown
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
RELATED: 2024 Notre Dame Football Season Schedule -Dates, start times, how to watch info, and more
How to watch Colorado vs Nebraska:
- When: Today, Saturday, September 7
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Boise State vs Oregon:
- When: Today, Saturday, September 7
- Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Peacock
Top impact players in Colorado vs Nebraska:
How can I watch college football on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.
RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.