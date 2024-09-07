What college football games are on today: Week 2 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s slate of college football games features action from all of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

Be sure to head to Peacock for a Saturday College Football marathon that you won’t want to miss. The action starts at 12:00 PM ET when the Rhode Island Rams take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Then at 3:00 PM, the No.5 Fighting Irish have their first home game of the season as they host Northern Illinois. The excitement continues at 7:00 PM with a Colorado Buffaloes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers matchup. Then at 10:00 PM ET, the Boise State Broncos go head-to-head with the No. 7 Oregon Ducks to end the night. Click here to sign up for Peacock.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, September 7

*All times are listed as ET. Games in bold are on NBC and/or available on Peacock.

No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 8 Penn State vs. Bowling Green - 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 16 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas - 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane - 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse - 12 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech - 2 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 21 Iowa vs. Iowa State - 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

No. 22 Louisville vs. Jacksonville State - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+/ACCNX

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 11 Utah vs. Baylor - 3:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee - 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 12 Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida A&M - 6 p.m. on ESPN+/ACCNX

No. 4 Alabama vs. South Florida - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois - 7 p.m. on FS1

No. 9 Missouri vs. Buffalo - 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Western Michigan - 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 18 LSU vs. Nicholls - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State - 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Houston - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 25 Clemson vs. Appalachian State - 8 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 7 Oregon vs. Boise State - 10 p.m. on Peacock

No. 20 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona - 10 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 13 USC vs. Utah State - 11 p.m. on Big Ten Network

