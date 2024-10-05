What college football games are on today: Week 6 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

College Football Saturday is finally here and 16 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP) are in action today! See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, October 5:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 22 Louisville vs. SMU - 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 7 Penn State vs. UCLA - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M - 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Iowa - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 5 Georgia vs. Auburn - 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern - 3:30 p.m. on BTN

No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt - 4:15 on SEC Network

No. 21 Boise State vs. Utah State - 7 p.m. on Fox

No. 15 Clemson at Florida State - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas - 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 10 Michigan at Washington - 7:30 p.m. on NBC on Peacock

No. 11 Southern California at Minnesota - 7:30 p.m. on BTN

No. 16 Iowa State vs. Baylor - 7:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 8 Miami at California - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

