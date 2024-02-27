Basketball Pickups: Jaime Jaquez Jr. shines in Sacramento

With Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic serving one-game suspensions and Tyler Herro (knee) joining Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) on the sideline, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was left to call on reserves in Sacramento. Whether you ascribe to “Heat culture” or not, it has been quite clear over the years that absences aren’t used as an excuse. That was the case against the Kings, with multiple streaming options providing solid value for fantasy managers in Miami’s 121-110 victory.

At the top of the list was rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (35% rostered, Yahoo), who supplemented Bam Adebayo’s stellar performance with a line of 26 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes. Shooting 12-of-17 from the field, the 26 points for Jaquez were the most for him in a game since Christmas Night against the 76ers (career-high 31). While the rookie’s fantasy value does take a hit when Butler is active, he’s worth holding onto in deeper leagues. On nights like Monday, Jaquez will be worth streaming in standard formats.

Veteran point guard Delon Wright (2%) made his Heat debut on Monday, and he produced a solid line of 13 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block, and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes. He’s capable of helping the Heat, whether the team is whole or shorthanded, but Wright’s fantasy value moving forward depends on the availability of Herro and Rozier. To the few who streamed him in his Heat debut, well done. Last but not least was Caleb Martin (14%), whose stat line (16 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three 3-pointers) may not jump off the page, but he had a solid night at the office.

Monday’s game was the front end of a back-to-back for Miami, which visits Portland on Tuesday. Butler will be available, but there hasn’t been a final decision on Herro or Rozier. What happens with those two will determine the streaming values of Wright and Martin, while Butler’s return primarily impacts Jaquez and Duncan Robinson. Monday’s schedule consisted of four games, leaving fantasy managers with few limited streaming options. Let’s look at a few worthwhile pickups:

Dennis Schroder (60%)

The Nets did make Ben Simmons (leg) available for Monday’s game in Memphis, but he was brought off the bench. Enter Schroder, who accounted for 18 points, two rebounds, five assists, and three 3-pointers in 26 minutes. Solid in Memphis, Schroder will have staying power as a standard-league streamer, as Simmons will not play in Tuesday’s game against the Magic. Another Nets player to consider for Tuesday in deeper leagues is Lonnie Walker IV (7%), as Cam Thomas sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter. Cameron Johnson would be the first option to fill the void if Thomas can’t play. However, this would also boost Walker’s value (provided he is available to play).

Kelly Olynyk (32%)

Olynyk did not enter Monday’s action as a notable pickup, but Jakob Poeltl spraining his left ankle during the Raptors’ win over the Pacers changed the equation. That’s the same ankle Poeltl injured in early January, sidelining him for over three weeks. Olynyk, who finished with seven points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer in 23 minutes, could be moved into the starting lineup if Poeltl misses time. Already deserving of consideration in deep leagues, Poeltl’s injury puts Olynyk back on the radar in some standard leagues.

Quentin Grimes (9%)

If not for dodgy officiating in the final seconds of Detroit’s loss to the Knicks, Grimes likely would have exited his former home arena with the win. He got hot in the fourth quarter, scoring all 14 of his points, with the overall stat line including three rebounds, two assists, one steal, three blocks, and three 3-pointers in 24 minutes. Grimes is worth watching for now, especially with an even split in minutes between him and starter Jaden Ivey. Also, Grimes has played 26 and 24 minutes in his first two games as a Piston.

Lamar Stevens (4%)

Few fantasy managers targeted Stevens before Monday’s games, but he has played well since joining the Grizzlies. He finished the loss to Brooklyn with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block, and one 3-pointer in 23 minutes. Stevens has reached double figures in four of the five games he has played with the Grizzlies and is worth tracking in deep leagues. There’s no need to add him right now, especially with the nature of Monday’s blowout defeat influencing the minutes of multiple Grizzlies.