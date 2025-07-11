Rockies at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 11

It’s Friday, July 11 and the Rockies (21-72) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (48-46). Germán Márquez is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Chase Burns for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati broke a four-game losing streak with two consecutive wins against Miami to even up that series and enter this one with a golden opportunity to stay above .500 entering the All-Star break.

Colorado lost all three games to Boston getting outscored 29-7 in that process and dropped 12 of the past 15 games overall. The Reds won all three games in Colorado earlier this season outscoring the Rockies 22-12.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Reds

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: COLR, FDSNOH

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Reds

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Rockies (+176), Reds (-214)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Reds

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Germán Márquez vs. Chase Burns

Rockies: Germán Márquez, (3-10, 5.84 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 11 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Reds: Chase Burns, (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Reds

The Reds are 1-2 when Burns pitches this season

The Rockies are 5-13 when Marquez pitches this season

The Reds have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL West teams

The Reds’ last 3 home games versus the Rockies have gone over the Total

The Rockies have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: