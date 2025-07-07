2025 Free Agency: Kevin Durant trade and other impactful fantasy moves

While free agency opened on the evening of June 30, deals did not become official until the moratorium ended on July 6. The trade headlined by Kevin Durant turned into a record-setting transaction involving seven teams, preceded by Orlando acquiring Desmond Bane from Memphis in an attempt to bolster their perimeter rotation. While there were some significant moves in free agency, the trade market may be more impactful concerning fantasy basketball next season. Let’s look at ten transactions that fantasy managers will have to account for when setting their draft strategies for the 2025-26 season.

1. Kevin Durant traded to Houston

While multi-team trades aren’t rare in today’s NBA, we’ll probably have to get used to larger deals, especially when superstars are on the move. That was the case for Durant, whose time in Phoenix ended after two seasons and zero playoff victories. The final “tally” for this trade is staggering, to say the least, even if Durant was clearly the highest-profile player who moved.

PHX: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, 2nd



HOU: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela



BKN: 2 2nds



GSW: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack



ATL: 2nd swap, David Roddy, cash



LAL: Adou Thiero



MIN: Rocco Zikarsky, 2 2nds, cash — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2025

Durant entered last season with a Yahoo! ADP of 19, and he would finish ranked 11th in nine-cat formats according to Basketball Monster. He’s only failed to provide first-round value in 12-team formats once, and that was during his rookie season (2007-08). Sure, Durant will turn 37 just before the start of training camp, but he’s a safe bet to offer first-round value on a per-game basis. He appeared in 75 and 62 games during his two seasons with the Suns, so the availability concerns weren’t what they were in Brooklyn (55 games or less in all three seasons with the Nets).

Durant provides Houston with the efficient shooting that last year’s team lacked, not to mention the ability to be the team’s “closer” in crunch time. The Rockets also acquired Clint Capela in this deal via sign-and-trade, and he’ll provide additional depth at the center position alongside Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. Capela finished last season ranked well outside the top-150, and the move to Houston gives him a low fantasy ceiling. However, this transaction is about having the options needed to compete with Oklahoma City’s tandem of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, not boosting Capela’s fantasy value.

2. Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to Brooklyn for Cam Johnson

The trade between Denver and Brooklyn was interesting in that Porter and Johnson posted similar scoring averages last season. Still, the latter may be a superior all-around fit for what the Nuggets need. Johnson averaged a career-high 18.8 points per game with the Nets, who were among the worst teams in the NBA in points per game and offensive rating. Joining a roster headlined by Nikola Jokić will likely result in cleaner looks for Johnson, and he brings a bit more to the table defensively than Porter. Ranked just outside the top-50 in per-game fantasy value, Johnson outperformed his ADP (121) by a significant margin, but he only appeared in 57 games. If availability is not an issue, he can provide excellent value to those who have him rostered.

As for Porter, he could explode offensively in Brooklyn next season. The Nets clearly need a No. 1 scoring option, even if they re-sign restricted free agent Cam Thomas. Porter has the potential to fill that void, and he will also offer solid value as a rebounder. However, he will need to bring a little more to the table outside of points, rebounds and percentages to make good on an ADP that is likely to spike due to the move east. A concern for later in the season is what happens if the Nets aren’t contending for a playoff spot, especially with five first-round picks in last month’s draft on the roster? Fantasy managers should not ding Porter for that, but it is something to consider in drafts this fall.

3. Orlando acquires Desmond Bane from Memphis

The Magic’s acquisition of Bane on the same day as Game 7 of the NBA Finals is what kicked things off, and Orlando paid a hefty price tag. While the departures of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony won’t impact fantasy basketball much, the Magic also relinquished five future draft picks. But they had a clear need to address, and sometimes that means paying a higher premium. Bane has been a third-round player in each of the last four seasons in terms of per-game value, and that’s unlikely to change in Orlando. Adding him to the fold could boost the assist numbers of Orlando’s other playmakers, especially Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. And having a respected shooter on the court also benefits the other players regarding how they get their points, as driving lanes can become a bit clearer.

4. Myles Turner signs four-year deal with Milwaukee

It was reported during the NBA Finals that Indiana would be willing to go into the luxury tax to keep Turner. However, when push came to shove, the Pacers took a different approach, which was likely impacted by Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles tendon rupture. So, Turner is headed to the other side of one of the NBA’s more heated current rivalries, having agreed to a four-year deal with the Bucks. He’ll slide into the spot left vacant by Brook Lopez, who agreed to a deal with the Clippers. Turner and Lopez finished last season as fifth-round players in nine-cat formats, so expecting the former to reach that level again in 2025-26 is not unrealistic.

However, while Turner will play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, there’s no Haliburton-like point guard on the roster. How well will he and Kevin Porter Jr. mesh if KPJ is the starter? Or will Milwaukee look to put the ball in Giannis’ hands even more? Again, Turner should not have much difficulty turning in a top-50 fantasy season, but his floor may be a bit lower than it was with the Pacers.

5. Atlanta acquires Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics

The three-team deal between Boston, Brooklyn and Atlanta was headlined by Porzingis, who the Hawks acquired. He only appeared in 42 regular-season games in 2024-25, with his season debut being delayed due to offseason leg surgery. Also, Porzingis was limited by an illness during the latter stages of the season, which is a concern. When available, KP can be an excellent player to have rostered due to his productivity on both ends of the floor. From a per-game standpoint, Porzingis was a top-25 player last season.

The question regarding his fit in Atlanta: will the Hawks start him, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu together? Or will one have to come off the bench? The answers to those questions may hinge on Johnson’s ability to defend small forwards, but he would likely start either way. Okongwu started a career-high 40 games in 2024-25 and enjoyed the most productive season of his career. The frontcourt question also impacts Zaccharie Risacher, whose play improved during the second half of his rookie campaign. If it’s decided that Johnson, Porzingis and Okongwu can share the court, Risacher is the likely “odd man out.”

6. Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks traded to Phoenix

Green and Brooks are headed to Phoenix as part of the Durant trade, and it will make for an interesting fit on a team that has a lot of wings and not many minutes available. Of the two, Green stands to be more impactful in fantasy basketball circles. Last season, he finished just outside the top-100 in eight-cat formats, but Green did play all 82 games. The ability to raise his fantasy ceiling in Phoenix next season likely depends on what happens with Bradley Beal. Beal holds one of two no-trade clauses in the NBA, and with his salary, a buyout may be a more realistic route for the Suns to take. However, they’re limited in how much they can offer in a buyout due to previous waive-and-stretch transactions involving Nassir Little and E.J. Liddell. If Beal moves on, Green’s ADP may be on par with his number before the 2024-25 season (90).

As for Brooks, while his fantasy value has not been great at any point in his career, he’s coming off his best season as a three-point shooter. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with career-highs in three-pointers (2.5) and three-point percentage (39.7). The issues for Brooks from a fantasy standpoint are his low field-goal percentage, and his defensive prowess does not translate into steals and blocked shots. Of course, Devin Booker will be atop the pecking order on the perimeter. But the Suns also have Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and Ryan Dunn as wings who played rotation minutes last season. The additions of Green and Brooks will make for a crowded rotation, even if the Suns move on from Beal.

7. Deandre Ayton agrees to two-year deal with the Lakers

While the Trail Blazers held onto Ayton and Robert Williams III at the February trade deadline, the selection of Yang Hansen in last month’s draft made it clear that one of the veterans had to go. Ayton’s contract was bought out, and he agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers. While he’s averaged a double-double in each of his seven seasons, being in the same draft class as Luka Doncic has not done Ayton any favors from a perception standpoint. Now he’ll be teammates with Doncic, and it’s fair to wonder how that partnership will work, not to mention how he’ll fit with LeBron James and Austin Reaves. While he finished last season as a top-100 player, Ayton was limited to 40 games due to injuries, and he hasn’t reached 70 appearances since his rookie season. Having entered the 2024-25 season with a Yahoo! ADP of 62, Ayton will likely last a bit longer in drafts. That said, he should come off the board in the middle rounds of 12-team drafts.

8. Mavericks sign D’Angelo Russell to fill in for Kyrie Irving

Dallas will begin the season without Kyrie Irving, as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in early March. That injury made the point guard situation in Dallas one where the right replacement can flourish. Dallas signed Russell to a two-year deal to fill the void left by Irving, a move that raises D’Lo’s ceiling considerably. Between the Lakers and Nets, he averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers per game last season. However, Russell recorded poor percentages from the field and from three while also experiencing decreases in points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers compared to 2023-24 with the Lakers.

Entering the season with a Yahoo! ADP of 75, Russell was a disappointment in fantasy circles, finishing outside the top-150. The bet for the Mavericks and fantasy managers is that reuniting with Anthony Davis will get Russell back on track. Add in Cooper Flagg and two lob threats at the center position in Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, and the talent is there to help Russell rebound from a subpar 2024-25 campaign.

9. Dennis Schröder agrees to three-year deal with Sacramento

Traded twice during the 2024-25 season, it was the second move that placed Schröder in a place where he could truly be successful. An excellent start to the season with the Nets led to the veteran point guard being traded to the Warriors in December, but that was a poor fit. While Schröder recorded similar numbers with the Pistons compared to his brief stint with Golden State, he was more impactful playing for a young team that needed a backup point guard. Now he’s headed back to the West Coast, agreeing to a three-year deal with the Kings.

Sacramento urgently needed to address the point guard position after trading De’Aaron Fox, and Schröder will have every opportunity to fill the void. That alone will likely raise his ADP. However, with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis all needing the basketball in their hands to varying degrees, this could be a more difficult spot for Schröder than some anticipate. Also, this could be another season in which Keegan Murray’s fantasy ceiling is limited, but his floor should hold steady. Someone’s usage will likely take a hit, and he drew the “short straw” last season as well.

10. Jordan Poole headed to New Orleans, which remains without Dejounte Murray

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, there was no shortage of fantasy managers who expected Poole to blow up in his first season with the Wizards based on his ADP (51). He disappointed, finishing ranked outside the top-100 in eight- and nine-cat formats. That negatively impacted Poole’s ADP ahead of the 2024-25 season, but he would bounce back with a top-75 campaign. Appearing in 68 games, he averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.5 three-pointers. Now, the “Poole party” has moved to New Orleans, with the Wizards sending the guard to New Orleans as part of a three-team deal that included the Rockets.

New Orleans will begin the season without Dejounte Murray as he continues to recover from the Achilles tendon rupture he suffered in late January. And with CJ McCollum headed to Washington, Poole will likely have to take on playmaking responsibilities on par with his 2024-25 season with the Wizards. However, New Orleans can put the ball in Zion Williamson’s hands as a playmaker, and Jose Alvarado is also available. And then there’s lottery pick Jeremiah Fears, whose progress is of high importance to New Orleans, with Jordan Hawkins having disappointed in his first two seasons. Should fantasy managers use a top-50 pick on Poole? No, but a top-75 pick would be within reason.

Honorable Mention:

Celtics acquire Anfernee Simons from Portland: There have been questions about whether Boston will move Simons elsewhere to save money. But he remains a Celtic for the time being, and the departures of Jrue Holiday (who was sent to Portland in this deal) and Kristaps Porzingis, and the absence of Jayson Tatum, mean this could be a big year for Simons and Payton Pritchard.

- Suns acquire Mark Williams from Charlotte: Williams has solid fantasy potential in Phoenix, but has yet to play 50 games in a season. Conversely, this trade may open things up for second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner, even with the Hornets signing Mason Plumlee.

- Wizards acquire Cam Whitmore from Houston: Things did not work out for Whitmore, who needs to make strides defensively. But in joining a rebuilding Wizards squad, there is an opportunity to earn significant minutes next season. That was not going to happen in Houston.