Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Cooper Flagg leads talented 2025 draft class

Time flies when you’re having fun. We’re about three months away from the end of the regular season, and while some NBA teams have already shifted their focus towards the draft, plenty of dynasty managers have been keeping an eye on this class for years. This is a loaded class that is headlined by Cooper Flagg, but there is plenty of depth here as well. Luckily, you don’t have to be an expert on the class just yet. Even if your dynasty team is struggling mightily, whether by design or not, there is still plenty of time to get familiar with next year’s rookies. Here is a quick look at five prospects that will be selected in the lottery in June.

Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Flagg is the crown jewel of this class, and whatever team wins the lottery will be making him the top overall pick. He passes the eye test and has been unreal in the box score, especially as of late. In their most recent game, he dropped 42 points against Notre Dame to help Duke win their 10th straight game. Flagg leads Duke in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks as a freshman. His 15.9 box plus/minus and 7.5 defensive box plus/minus are both currently third in the nation and are some of the best marks from a freshman ever.

He is one of the best draft prospects in recent history, and he’s going to be just as impactful in fantasy basketball as he will be in real life. He has proven that he can be a force on both ends of the floor, and it has shown up in the box score. The lone issue has been turnovers, including some ill-timed ones late in games. However, Flagg has been effective in every other category in 9-cat leagues, and he should be one of the best rookies in fantasy next season. Not many 18-year-olds can step in and shine like Flagg will be able to. After a weaker 2024 class, this is a player that is absolutely worth tanking for.

Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Harper will have plenty of suitors that will be happy to have him as a consolation prize if they miss out on Flagg. Harper has had some incredible performances this season, including back-to-back games with at least 35 points in November and a triple-double in December. He’s a tall, crafty lefty that has shown creativeness as both a scorer and a playmaker. Defensive production hasn’t been his strength, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not a good defender. Stocks don’t always translate directly from college to the pros, so that doesn’t mean that there isn’t any hope for Harper, but his strength in fantasy hoops will be points, rebounds and assists while maintaining efficiency.

Well HELLO Dylan Harper 👀



pic.twitter.com/YIc1G4AB88 — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) December 21, 2024

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

There won’t be a more polarizing prospect in this class than Bailey. On one hand, he’ll be 18 years old on draft night, and his ability to hit tough shots is reminiscent of some of the best scorers in NBA history. He makes it look like the defenders aren’t even there at times, which allowed him to drop 39 points against Indiana earlier this month. As far as his value in 9-cat leagues, he has also been a strong rebounder and has averaged over a steal and a block per game this season.

Ace Bailey with a 39-point iso/shotmaking clinic vs IU. Height/release point is his biggest advantage creator. Even if he can't get to spots with handle, still separates into makable looks just by rising over top. Gotta love 29 FGA, 0 AST, but had to shot-hunt with Rutgers down. pic.twitter.com/j3199UTiM3 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) January 3, 2025

Unfortunately, there is also the other side of things. That 39-point outing against Indiana? Zero assists. Strictly buckets. He has a total of 12 assists in 15 games this season and is averaging more than twice as many turnovers as dimes. Also, when a player knows that he can hit tough shots, he usually has no problem taking them. That leads to plays like the ones below.

Ace Bailey shot selection makes me want to throw my laptop https://t.co/UUYNU5Ewzh pic.twitter.com/Ye590PgnQZ — JMann_ (@JMannsTakes) January 10, 2025

There will be plenty of hot debates about what Bailey will be. He could be anything from a perennial All-Star to a complete bust that has us looking back and questioning why we were so high on him. I think his landing spot will impact things a lot, and while the defensive stats and boards look good for 9-cat leagues, his value in both real life and fantasy hoops will be determined by his effectiveness and efficiency as a scorer. He has enough natural talent to be worth the risk for lottery teams.

Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles had a legitimate case for being a lottery pick last season, but he chose to return to South Carolina for another season. My hope was that he would take strides as a 3-point shooter, and while that hasn’t happened, he has been willing to shoot them more than he was as a rookie. Plus, he has made improvements across the board while being the focal point of the offense on the worst team in the SEC. He’s a stocky, undersized power forward, which may draw some questions about how he’ll fit in the modern NBA. However, he moves well for his size as both a driver and as a defender. For the teams that just missed out on the playoffs that are drafting towards the end of the lottery, CMB will be a popular target that can come in and make an immediate impact.

this collin murray boyles defensive possession is one of the best i've seen from a prospect this cycle. he's always making multiple efforts/rotations



incredible movement skills, motor and instincts, he's a high high level defensive prospect pic.twitter.com/bcyBLCSx9f — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) December 19, 2024

Asa Newell, F, Georgia

UGA is having their best season in a long time, and they are currently ranked 23rd in the AP Poll, which is their first time being ranked since 2011. Newell has been a big reason for that. He leads the team in both scoring and rebounding as a freshman, and the lefty has been a lot of fun to watch on both ends of the floor. He’s a versatile player that will be an excellent pickup for team’s in the back half of the lottery, though he could certainly improve his draft stock with a strong March. He has posted a ridiculous 16.6% Offensive Rebounding Percentage (OREB%), which is currently the ninth-best rate in the country.