Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Derrick Jones Jr. shines vs. Celtics

Wednesday’s game between the Celtics and Clippers was highly entertaining. Boston required overtime to win despite having Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White in the lineup. The Clippers were down four starters (James Harden, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac), but the available players didn’t use that as an excuse.

SF/PF Derrick Jones Jr. (7%), SF/PF Amir Coffey (3%), and PG Kevin Porter Jr. (3%) all had excellent nights in the Clippers’ 117-113 defeat, with Jones leading the way. “Airplane Mode” recorded season-highs in points (29) and 3-pointers (four) while also accounting for seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one blocked shot. Porter (26/7/7/3 with two 3-pointers) also recorded a season-high point total, notching his first 20-point game, and he was efficient as a scorer and playmaker.

Coffey (24/3/2/1 with one 3-pointer) finished Wednesday’s defeat two points shy of his season-high, shooting 60% from the field (9-of-15) and making all five free throws. Last but not least, PF/C Kobe Brown (< 1%) wasn’t on anyone’s radar before Wednesday, but he produced a complete stat line (4/11/2/1/2) in 38 minutes off the bench. Jones, Coffey, and Porter were all reasonable streaming targets due to the absences, and they all came through for fantasy managers. Unfortunately, with those starters expected back for Thursday’s game against the Wizards, there won’t be much to gain from streaming Jones, Porter, or Coffey for that matchup.

Let’s look at a few of Wednesday’s other top pickups:

SF/PF Jaden McDaniels (37%), Minnesota Timberwolves

McDaniels came up huge on a night when Anthony Edwards shot 6-of-19 from the field, and Julius Randle went 4-of-13. He played 40 minutes in the Timberwolves’ one-point victory over Dallas, accounting for 27 points (10-of-18 FGs, 6-of-8 FTs), eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks, and one 3-pointer. While most of the attention in the aftermath of Donte DiVincenzo’s injury has focused on the guards (Mike Conley played well against Dallas), more fantasy managers must look at McDaniels. While the scoring output won’t be this good on most nights, what he brings to the table defensively has value.

SG/SF Malik Beasley (36%), Detroit Pistons

In a matchup of two of the league’s most productive reserves, Beasley outplayed Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter in the Pistons’ 10-point road win. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, finishing with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist, and five 3-pointers in 23 minutes. Beasley won’t provide much value outside points and 3-pointers, and consistency can be an issue. However, he’s worth the risk as long as the Pistons are without Jaden Ivey.

SG/SF Buddy Hield (35%), Golden State Warriors

Hield was one of two new additions to the Warriors’ starting lineup after they were drilled by the Celtics on Monday, with Kevon Looney being the other. Replacing Dennis Schroder, Hield shot 6-of-12 from the field in Wednesday’s loss to the Kings and accounted for 17 points, three rebounds, one assist, three steals, and five 3-pointers in 25 minutes. While many fantasy managers expected Hield to provide late-round value before the season began, he’s been slightly worse. Wednesday represented a step in the right direction, but the Warriors are expected to welcome back Brandin Podziemski on Thursday against the Bulls. Therefore, those who did not add Hield before Wednesday’s game may want to hold off for a few days.

PG/SG Cason Wallace (24%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Wallace did not start Wednesday’s game against Utah, as Aaron Wiggins received the starting nod. However, the second-year guard still played starters’ minutes, logging 36 in Oklahoma City’s nine-point victory. Shooting 6-of-8 from the field, Wallace tallied 13 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one 3-pointer. Meanwhile, Wiggins played 23 minutes. Wallace will have no trouble getting playing time if he starts or comes off the bench. And the shot appears to be coming along, as he’s shot 55.2% from the field over the past two weeks.

PG/SG Keon Johnson (8%), Brooklyn Nets

Johnson hasn’t provided the most value since moving into the starting lineup, but the combination of his role and the Nets going into the tank makes him worth the risk in deep leagues. Shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 1-of-1 from the foul line, Johnson finished Wednesday’s loss to the Suns with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer in 30 minutes. Of course, Brooklyn was without D’Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons, so that is something to consider. However, Johnson has started 23 of the 24 games he’s appeared in since December 2.

SG Luke Kennard (7%), Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis won an entertaining shooting over Charlotte on Wednesday, and Kennard was a factor. In 26 minutes off the bench, he produced 23 points (8-of-12 FGs), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and seven 3-pointers. The points and 3-pointers were season-highs for the Grizzlies guard, who is 15-of-27 from three in his last four games. And over the past two weeks, Kennard has provided 8th-round value in 9-cat formats, according to Basketball Monster. His fantasy ceiling isn’t great, but Kennard is worth a look for category league managers needing 3-pointers while he’s shooting the ball well.