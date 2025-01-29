Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Shaedon Sharpe among young Blazers worth adding

There were only four games on Tuesday, which provided us with limited streaming options. There may be a few extra names on this list that are best for deep, deep leagues, while other names will be great in every league. Nobody likes injuries, but if we try to look at the bright side of situations, streaming options tend to open up because of them. That isn’t always the case, as we saw Anthony Davis exit early with an abdominal strain. Dorian Finney-Smith started the second half in his place, but DFS, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko aren’t players to consider streaming, even if they’ll see more minutes.

There was an injury on Tuesday that will likely open up minutes and shots. Jerami Grant (ankle) exited early from their win over the Bucks, which opened the door for Shaedon Sharpe (47% rostered in Yahoo leagues). Sharpe played 31 minutes after playing just 19 minutes the game before and finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three 3-pointers. Sharpe has come off the bench over their last six games, but he had a strong stretch as a starter in late December and early January. He could return to the starting lineup if Grant remains sidelined, and they have two more games this week. Looking at the broader landscape of things, Sharpe is a good option to pick up with the trade deadline approaching. If Grant doesn’t miss more time because of this injury, there is a chance that he is moved next Thursday. If not, Portland hasn’t been shy about shutting down their veterans in recent years. Sharpe should be a great option during silly season, and it isn’t a bad idea to get out ahead of things.

PG Scoot Henderson (43%), Portland Trail Blazers

Henderson had an excellent run about two weeks ago, and then he had a few quiet games that likely scared managers. However, after scoring 25 points with five 3-pointers on Sunday, Scoot had a really efficient performance against the Bucks. They’ll unleash him at some point, though we’re hoping it’ll be sooner rather than later.

SF/PF Toumani Camara (36%), Portland Trail Blazers

Camara ranks just outside the top-100 over the course of the season, but he has stepped up his production recently. He has shot at least 50% from the floor in four straight games, and while Tuesday’s game was the only one of those where he scored less than 10 points, he made up for it with 11 boards.

PF/C Guerschon Yabusele (23%), Philadelphia 76ers

Philly has three more games this week, and there is still no sign of Joel Embiid or Andre Drummond returning. Yabusele had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in their win over the Lakers on Tuesday. He’ll continue to start at center for them.

PG Isaiah Collier (22%), Utah Jazz

His 9-cat value overall hasn’t been great, but it is difficult to find assist numbers like these on the waiver wire. Over Collier’s 10 starts this month, he has had at least six assists in each, and he’s had at least eight dimes in eight of those games. He isn’t a perfect streamer, but he’s a great source of assists.

SG/SF Dalton Knecht (11%), Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers’ first round pick has been relatively quiet since his excellent month of November, but he scored 24 points with five 3-pointers on Tuesday. He has scored in double figures in three of their last four games, and he’ll continue to provide plenty of triples across their final two games of the week.

PF/C Mouhamed Gueye (less than 1%), Atlanta Hawks

Gueye got the first start of his career on Tuesday and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes. He was the third player to get the starting nod in place of Jalen Johnson (shoulder), and Gueye performed the best. It wouldn’t be surprising if he continued to start until Johnson returns, though our expectations should be low for a player that has spent most of his first two seasons in the G-League.

C Drew Eubanks (4%), Utah Jazz

PF/C Micah Potter (less than 1%), Utah Jazz

These two bigs have started in place of Walker Kessler and John Collins across Utah’s last two games. Both guys scored in double figures on Tuesday and provided multiple blocks. The Jazz have been missing a lot of veterans recently, which has led to more minutes for Eubanks and Potter. Both of them are worth consideration in deeper leagues and may be silly season options in standard leagues.