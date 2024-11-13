NFL Week 11 Optimal FLEX Plays: DeVonta Smith will bounce back against Commanders

Another week is in the books for the 2024 NFL season yet it still seems like we are looking for more answers as we head into Week 11. Guys like Nico Collins and Isiah Pacheco look to return soon just in time for a fantasy playoff run, but finding the right guy to put in your FLEX spot is getting harder and harder, especially when you have players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tylan Wallace finishing Week 10 as top five fantasy receivers. You know who didn’t? Josh Downs (WR20), who was in this column last week, but was still solid. Tank Dell (WR41) and Jalen Tolbert (WR64) didn’t help us out either, my bad. Jaylen Warren (RB25) was decent and Raheem Mostert (RB41) barely touched the ball. You know the drill, let’s get back and attack.

Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles vs. Commanders

Smith had a down game in Week 10 only catching 2-of-3 targets for 14 yards and A.J Brown did most of the damage to the Cowboys before the Eagles put the game out of reach for good. The Commanders will provide more resistance to the Eagles and in a game where the Over/Under is 48.5 (second highest for Week 11), Smith will have more opportunities. The Commanders are coming off a game in which they surrendered three passing touchdowns and in Smith’s two games before the Cowboys, he had at least 85 receiving yards and a touchdown in each. Look for this game to go back and forth.

Noah Brown, WR, Commanders at Eagles

You saw what I just said above right? Get your Thursday Night Football guys in your fantasy lineups. While Brown isn’t as sexy of a name as DeVonta Smith, he or Austin Ekeler are the only guys in the Commanders’ offense I’d consider a true FLEX play. Brown played a season-high 89% of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 10. Furthermore, he’s earned at least six targets in four of his last five games. He’s operating as the Commanders’ WR2 and will have a chance to pick up some production whether Washington is trailing Philly or the game ends up being a track meet. Consider Brown something between a must-start and long shot FLEX play in Week 11.

Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns at Saints

Tillman is a guy you can’t leave on the bench right now, especially against this Saints defense. Since Week 7, he’s WR2 in fantasy on a points per game basis. Plus, the Saints are coming off a game in which they allowed Drake London and Darnell Mooney to combine for 13-193-0. In the week prior, Xavier Legette scored 13.3 fantasy points against Saints and Ladd McConkey had his best day as a pro (6-111-2) against them in Week 8. Tillman is averaging 10.6 targets per game in his last three games and will now face a bangediup Saints secondary who just traded away Marshon Lattimore. You should feel good about this one.

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers vs. Seahawks

It was great to see Ricky Pearsall have his first solid game (4-73-1 on six targets) in the NFL, but Jennings is the 49ers’ receiver (after Deebo Samuel) you want in your lineup right now. In Week 10 he played 91% of the snaps (compared to 78% and 64% for Samuel and Pearsall, respectively) and turned that into 7-93-0 on 11 targets. This is his second big game of the season and seems to be settling into his role nicely after the Brandon Aiyuk injury. The Seahawks’ defense he’ll face in Week 11 are a bottom 10 unit in fantasy points allowed per game. Jennings is a reliable player for the 49ers and will be as well in your fantasy lineup.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks at 49ers

In the same game, Week 9’s WR1, Smith-Njigba solidified himself after going 7-180-2 against the Rams. No matter when DK Metcalf returns, JSN should be a strong play. With the Seahawks as 6.5-point underdogs, Geno Smith, the NFL’s leader in passing attempts per game (38), should be tossing the football plenty. In Week 6 against the 49ers, JSN caught 5-of-9 targets for 53 yards. If Metcalf misses again, JSN will be in for another heavy day at the workplace. It was a shaky start for the second-year receiver, but if he has another solid week he can be trusted for the remainder of the season.

Quentin Johnston or Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers vs. Bengals

The Bengals’ defense can be had, but they aren’t as bad from a fantasy perspective as you might think. They are 15th in most fantasy points per game allowed to receivers, while Johnston has been WR17 over his last two games and has scored in each. However, McConkey is the Chargers’ leading receiver (37-492-4) and has averaged 75.6 receiving yards in his last three games. While the Chargers will certainly look to run the ball first, the Bengals style of play should force the issue and force the Chargers to attack through the air, if need be. With an Over/Under of 47 seems like it’ll go that way.