2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots

Day 2 of the 88th Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National Golf Club.

A handful of players, including Tiger Woods, are wrapping up their opening rounds, following a Day 1 weather delay. Follow Friday’s action here:

Solid rookie debut:

Nicolai Hojgaard wrapped up his first official round at Augusta National on Friday morning, shooting 5-under 67 to place him two off the lead.

Tiger’s playing competitor:

Presented without commentary.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States and Jason Day of Australia walk the 15th fairway during the continuation of the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Round 2 hole locations:

Hole locations for the second round of the Masters Tournament pic.twitter.com/2ae9xCzECS — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 12, 2024

Round 2 is also underway:

Tiger’s body:

He said it was going to be a lot of work to get himself ready for the quick turnaround — and 23 holes. Woods comes up short of the green after a fat shot into the 14th and makes bogey to drop to even par. He’s laboring, physically, early.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up prior to the continuation of the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Getty Images

You may ask yourself ...

Well, how did I get here? Check out yesterday’s live blog:

It’s 7:50 a.m. EDT:

And we’re live again. Tiger Woods will be starting on the par-4 14th.

