2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
Day 2 of the 88th Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National Golf Club.
A handful of players, including Tiger Woods, are wrapping up their opening rounds, following a Day 1 weather delay. Follow Friday’s action here:
Solid rookie debut:
Nicolai Hojgaard wrapped up his first official round at Augusta National on Friday morning, shooting 5-under 67 to place him two off the lead.
Tiger’s playing competitor:
Presented without commentary.
Round 2 hole locations:
Hole locations for the second round of the Masters Tournament pic.twitter.com/2ae9xCzECS— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 12, 2024
Round 2 is also underway:
Click here for tee times.
Tiger’s body:
He said it was going to be a lot of work to get himself ready for the quick turnaround — and 23 holes. Woods comes up short of the green after a fat shot into the 14th and makes bogey to drop to even par. He’s laboring, physically, early.
You may ask yourself ...
Well, how did I get here? Check out yesterday’s live blog:
It’s 7:50 a.m. EDT:
And we’re live again. Tiger Woods will be starting on the par-4 14th.