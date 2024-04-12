 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round One
Tiger Woods backs up on chilly Masters morning, has quick turnaround
The Masters - Round One
Spieth’s disaster on 15 leads to his worst Masters score
The mint julep is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby, dating all the way back to the frist Derby Day.
Kentucky Derby Signature Drink: How to make a mint julep

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cowboysresignpriorities_240412.jpg
Ranking DAL’s re-signing priorities this offseason
nbc_pft_parsons_240412.jpg
Cowboys have a ‘generational talent’ in Parsons
nbc_pft_sportsbucketlist_240412.jpg
PFT Draft: Sports-related bucket list items

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Open champion Brian Harman shoots 47 on second nine at Masters

  
Published April 12, 2024 10:15 AM

Brian Harman ended his first day in the 88th Masters by hitting his tee shot into the water at the par-3 12th.

The reigning Open champion had turned in 2 under par. But after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12, he went to sleep at even.

His return Friday morning to Augusta National was a nightmare.

Harman found water with his third shot on the par-5 13th and again with his tee shot on the par-3 16th. He made double at the former and triple at the latter. He then pulled tee shots into the pines on Nos. 17 and 18, making double bogey on both those holes.

The triple-double-double finish (along with the added double at the 13th and his play on Thursday evening) equaled an 11-over 47.

Harman posted a 9-over 81, second worst to only Peter Malnati, who shot 82.