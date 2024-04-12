Open champion Brian Harman shoots 47 on second nine at Masters

Brian Harman ended his first day in the 88th Masters by hitting his tee shot into the water at the par-3 12th.

The reigning Open champion had turned in 2 under par. But after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12, he went to sleep at even.

His return Friday morning to Augusta National was a nightmare.

Harman found water with his third shot on the par-5 13th and again with his tee shot on the par-3 16th. He made double at the former and triple at the latter. He then pulled tee shots into the pines on Nos. 17 and 18, making double bogey on both those holes.

The triple-double-double finish (along with the added double at the 13th and his play on Thursday evening) equaled an 11-over 47.

Harman posted a 9-over 81, second worst to only Peter Malnati, who shot 82.