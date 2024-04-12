 Skip navigation
Bryson DeChambeau moves large sign en route to Masters birdie

  
Published April 12, 2024 04:52 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bryson DeChambeau may have leaned down in recent months, but he can still lift some serious weight.

That power was on full display Friday afternoon as DeChambeau, a shot clear of the Masters field at the time, made quite the bizarre birdie.

As DeChambeau examined his options after blowing his drive way right and into the pine trees at Augusta National Golf Club’s par-5 13th hole, it wasn’t long before DeChambeau was clearing the patrons and then yanking a large directional sign from its base.

“He’s parting the Red Sea,” said one of the announcers on the Amen Corner live stream.

Added the other commentator: “Taking signs down? Don’t think I’ve ever seen that.”

The Rules of Golf do permit players to move objects that are deemed movable obstructions. And it seemingly took little effort for DeChambeau, who carried the 9-foot sign over his shoulder, almost cross-like, and, with the help of a volunteer, moved it out of his way.

DeChambeau then punched out into the 14th fairway and got up and down from 134 yards for birdie.