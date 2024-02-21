 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What Masters invite really means for LIV player Joaquin Niemann

  
Published February 21, 2024 12:48 PM
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory's global tour comments
February 20, 2024 12:39 PM
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's vision for a Champions League-style world golf tour, examining if the concept is realistic and somethin fans would want to see.

With the year’s first major less than two months away, the Masters made some news on Wednesday by announcing that LIV player Joaquin Niemann was one of three players to receive a special invitation.

Does this represent a thawing of relations with LIV Golf?

Or did ANGC weigh other factors besides his tour affiliation?

We dive in on this week’s midweek edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav:

0:00: NEWS OF THE DAY: Reaction to Niemann’s Masters invite.

02:30: YEAH, BUT ...: Two words were absent from the press release: “LIV Golf”.

05:00: SAME OL’ STORY: Greg Norman keeps beating the same OWGR drum. Is it time for him to find a new slant?

08:00: WHAT ABOUT THE BEST OF THE REST?: Niemann in, Talor Gooch out: Does he have a legitimate gripe?

12:30: PIE-IN-THE-SKY STUFF: Mapping out what a “global tour” would look like.

22:00: DIGGING DEEP: Potential hang-ups to the idea.

29:30: STARTING IN MEXICO: Get ready, because we’re officially entering #FullFieldSZN on Tour.

36:00: DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME: What’s on the grill/Rex’s smash burger taco recipe is doomed to fail.