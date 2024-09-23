Junior aces par-3 17th at Pebble Beach in winning First Tee portion of Champions event

Nicole Iniakov aced the par-3 17th at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday en route to winning the girls’ First Tee division at the Pure Insurance Championship.

The First Tee - Monterrey chapter player teamed with Hall of Fame member Ernie Els to shoot 23 under par.

The two were tied for the lead when Iniakov made her hole-in-one at the 17th and then Els eagled the par-5 18th for a four-stroke victory.