Junior aces par-3 17th at Pebble Beach in winning First Tee portion of Champions event

  
Published September 22, 2024 08:37 PM
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 09: The par 3, 17th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links the host venue for the 2019 US Open Championship on November 9, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Nicole Iniakov aced the par-3 17th at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday en route to winning the girls’ First Tee division at the Pure Insurance Championship.

The First Tee - Monterrey chapter player teamed with Hall of Fame member Ernie Els to shoot 23 under par.

The two were tied for the lead when Iniakov made her hole-in-one at the 17th and then Els eagled the par-5 18th for a four-stroke victory.