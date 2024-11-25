PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
Published November 25, 2024 07:00 AM
The Hero World Challenge may be an unofficial PGA Tour event but it offers Official World Golf Ranking points, a nice purse and week in the Bahamas.
Here’s some need to know information:
When and where is the Hero World Challenge?
Dec. 5-8 at Albany Golf Course in Albany, Bahamas.
How to watch the Hero World Challenge
Dec. 5
- 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Dec. 6
- 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Dec. 7
- Noon-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 2:30-5PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app
Dec. 8
- 11:30AM-1:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 1:30-4:40PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app
Who is in the field at the Hero World Challenge?
There are only 20 players competing in this event. Eighteen of them have been announced with two spots remaining.
- Scottie Scheffler
- Ludvig Åberg
- Wyndham Clark
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sahith Theegala
- Keegan Bradley
- Russell Henley
- Robert MacIntyre
- Sam Burns
- Brian Harman
- Sungjae Im
- Tony Finau
- Tom Kim
- Aaron Rai
- Billy Horschel
- Matthieu Pavon
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
What is the Hero World Challenge purse and prize money?
The total purse is $5 million with the winner receiving $1 million.
Who is the Hero World Challenge defending champion?
Scottie Scheffler shot 20 under par to finish three strokes clear of Sepp Straka. Scheffler also finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in both 2021 and 2022.
Is Tiger Woods playing the Hero World Challenge?
The tournament host could fill one of the final three TBD spots but nothing has been announced. Woods underwent back surgery in September.