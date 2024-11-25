 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Antwann Hill Jr..jpg
Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85
rutgers basketball player
Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program’s first home game against ranked team

Top Clips

BTECommanders.jpg
Commanders, 49ers disappoint in Week 12
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Antwann Hill Jr..jpg
Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85
rutgers basketball player
Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program’s first home game against ranked team

Top Clips

BTECommanders.jpg
Commanders, 49ers disappoint in Week 12
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge

  
Published November 25, 2024 07:00 AM

The Hero World Challenge may be an unofficial PGA Tour event but it offers Official World Golf Ranking points, a nice purse and week in the Bahamas.

Here’s some need to know information:

When and where is the Hero World Challenge?

Dec. 5-8 at Albany Golf Course in Albany, Bahamas.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge

Dec. 5

  • 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Dec. 6

  • 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Dec. 7

  • Noon-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 2:30-5PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Dec. 8

  • 11:30AM-1:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 1:30-4:40PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Who is in the field at the Hero World Challenge?

There are only 20 players competing in this event. Eighteen of them have been announced with two spots remaining.

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Russell Henley
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Sam Burns
  • Brian Harman
  • Sungjae Im
  • Tony Finau
  • Tom Kim
  • Aaron Rai
  • Billy Horschel
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

What is the Hero World Challenge purse and prize money?

The total purse is $5 million with the winner receiving $1 million.

Who is the Hero World Challenge defending champion?

Scottie Scheffler shot 20 under par to finish three strokes clear of Sepp Straka. Scheffler also finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in both 2021 and 2022.

Is Tiger Woods playing the Hero World Challenge?

The tournament host could fill one of the final three TBD spots but nothing has been announced. Woods underwent back surgery in September.