PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge may be an unofficial PGA Tour event but it offers Official World Golf Ranking points, a nice purse and week in the Bahamas.

Here’s some need to know information:

When and where is the Hero World Challenge?

Dec. 5-8 at Albany Golf Course in Albany, Bahamas.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge

Dec. 5



1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Dec. 6



1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Dec. 7



Noon-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

2:30-5PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Dec. 8



11:30AM-1:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

1:30-4:40PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Who is in the field at the Hero World Challenge?

There are only 20 players competing in this event. Eighteen of them have been announced with two spots remaining.



Scottie Scheffler

Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark

Hideki Matsuyama

Patrick Cantlay

Sahith Theegala

Keegan Bradley

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

Sam Burns

Brian Harman

Sungjae Im

Tony Finau

Tom Kim

Aaron Rai

Billy Horschel

Matthieu Pavon

TBD

TBD

TBD

What is the Hero World Challenge purse and prize money?

The total purse is $5 million with the winner receiving $1 million.

Who is the Hero World Challenge defending champion?

Scottie Scheffler shot 20 under par to finish three strokes clear of Sepp Straka. Scheffler also finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in both 2021 and 2022.

Is Tiger Woods playing the Hero World Challenge?

The tournament host could fill one of the final three TBD spots but nothing has been announced. Woods underwent back surgery in September.