Top News

NHL: Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks
Rebuilding Sharks fire coach David Quinn after 2 disappointing seasons
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Cooper Webb w Jett Lawrence in background.JPG
5 Things to Watch for in Philadelphia: Cooper Webb’s mission
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Giants place pitcher Blake Snell on 15-day injured list with left adductor strain

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240424.jpg
PL Update: Everton stun Liverpool
nbc_pl_vvdintv_240424.jpg
Van Dijk questions effort in loss to Everton
nbc_pl_evelivhls_240424.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Liverpool Matchweek 35

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rex & Lav Pod: With Rory on the verge of rejoining Tour board, will it make a difference?

  
Published April 24, 2024 08:09 PM

It’s already been a newsy week in the golf world.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the two newsiest bits: that Rory McIlroy is reportedly set to rejoin the Tour policy board, pending a vote, and the Tour unveiled its Player Equity Program that will dole out more than $900 million.

Plus, they weigh in on whether a successful international event like LIV Adelaide can work on Tour someday.

  • 0:00: THE NITTY-GRITTY: Breaking down the details of the Player Equity Program, with a reported range of payouts to the top players and the rank-and file.
  • 04:00: MO’ MONEY, MO’ PROBLEMS: Why should fans even care about multimillionaires getting even richer?
  • 8:00: ALL THAT, FOR THIS? Does this program go far enough to appease players who remained loyal to the Tour?
  • 13:00: BACK AGAIN: Rory is set to rejoin the Tour policy board – and it’s not sitting well with everyone.
  • 18:30: DIVING DEEPER: Why would Rory and the Tour make the move now, and will it even make a difference in the negotiations with the PIF?
  • 25:00: WHAT’S YOUR FANCY?: Are we more interested in watching Zurich or LIV Adelaide? It could be late nights for Lav.
  • 28:30: GOOD IN THEORY, BUT IN REALITY ...: A successful event like Adelaide shows the complications of having more international events on Tour.
  • 34:00: JUST DO IT ALREADY!: Rex tries to muster the courage for a seafood boil.