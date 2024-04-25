Rex & Lav Pod: With Rory on the verge of rejoining Tour board, will it make a difference?

It’s already been a newsy week in the golf world.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the two newsiest bits: that Rory McIlroy is reportedly set to rejoin the Tour policy board, pending a vote, and the Tour unveiled its Player Equity Program that will dole out more than $900 million.

Plus, they weigh in on whether a successful international event like LIV Adelaide can work on Tour someday.