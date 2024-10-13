 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 14
Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to take Shanghai Masters title, Sabalenka reigns in Wuhan
NFL: SEP 30 Seahawks at Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 6 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Petit Le Mans 2024 results: Ganassi wins in Cadillac finale; No. 7 Porsche Penske takes GTP title

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osufinalplay_241012.jpg
Relive the final wild play of Ohio State-Oregon
nbc_rtf_osulessons_241012.jpg
Buckeyes’ defense stumbles in tight loss to Ducks
nbc_rtf_big10rematch_241012.jpg
Expect Ohio State vs. Oregon rematch down the road

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NBAMinnesota TimberwolvesJaedon LeDee

Jaedon
LeDee

NCAA Basketball: Utah State at San Diego State
San Diego State beats Utah State for Mountain West title
Matt Bradley scored 16 points and Jaedon LeDee added 13 to lead No. 20 San Diego State to a victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game.
