MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jon Rahm
Rahm, Vu, Stricker named GWAA players of the year
The Sentry - Previews
Rex & Lav pod: Important few months ahead for PGA Tour
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_broncoswilson_240102.jpg
Wilson-Payton marriage turns ugly in end
nbc_pft_tepper_240102.jpg
Tepper incident shows double standard for owners
nbc_pft_picketrudolph_240102.jpg
Steelers stick with hot hand Rudolph over Pickett

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLBuffalo BillsLeonard Fournette

Leonard
Fournette

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette is active for Bills with Ty Johnson out
Earlier in the day, the Bills elevated running back Leonard Fournette from the practice squad.
With one week left, Lamar Jackson’s MVP case seems to be insurmountable
Dolphins “not planning” to have Xavien Howard in Week 18
Bills have huge stakes Week 18 vs. Dolphins
Mike McDaniel not worried about Tua Tagovailoa’s shoulder injury
Josh Allen has neck soreness, Bills don’t expect it to impact practice work
Bradley Chubb out for season with torn ACL