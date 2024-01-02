Skip navigation
Leonard Fournette is active for Bills with Ty Johnson out
Earlier in the day, the Bills elevated running back Leonard Fournette from the practice squad.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Leonard Fournette
BUF
Running Back
#5
Fournette rushes for 20 yards in debut
Leonard Fournette
BUF
Running Back
#5
Playoff Lenny active for Bills on Saturday
Leonard Fournette
BUF
Running Back
Bills officially sign Fournette to practice squad
Leonard Fournette
BUF
Running Back
#7
Report: Bills to sign Fournette pending a physical
Leonard Fournette
FA
Running Back
#7
Pelissero: Fournette not visiting with Bills
With one week left, Lamar Jackson's MVP case seems to be insurmountable
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Dolphins "not planning" to have Xavien Howard in Week 18
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bills have huge stakes Week 18 vs. Dolphins
Mike McDaniel not worried about Tua Tagovailoa's shoulder injury
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Josh Allen has neck soreness, Bills don't expect it to impact practice work
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bradley Chubb out for season with torn ACL
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
