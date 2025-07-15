John Elway officially cleared in golf cart accident that killed his agent

The investigation into the death of John Elway’s longtime friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck, officially has ended. California authorities cleared Elway, who was driving a golf cart that Sperbeck fell out of in April, hitting his head.

The Riverside County sheriff’s office said in a press release that Sperbeck’s death was a “tragic accident” and it found “no evidence of criminal activity or intent.”

“Consequently, no criminal charges will be filed at this time, and the case will be documented as an accidental death,” the release reads.

Sperbeck was 62 when he died April 26.

He had represented Elway since 1990 when Elway still was playing quarterback for the Broncos. Elway was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

“This has been a very difficult situation for everyone,” Elway’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said in a statement. “We always knew John had done nothing wrong, but that doesn’t lessen the sadness associated with this situation.”

The investigation included video evidence of Sperbeck falling from the cart.