Bengals to work out Leonard Fournette on Monday

The Bengals brought in some help at running back last week at the trading deadline and are looking at some more.

Per NFL Media, Cincinnati is working out Leonard Fournette on Monday.

Fournette, 29, has not been with a team this year. He spent time with the Bills last season, appearing in two games. He took 12 carries for 40 yards.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette played his first three seasons with the Jaguars before spending three seasons with Tampa Bay. He rushed for 300 yards with there touchdowns in the 2020 postseason, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

Cincinnati traded for Khalil Herbert last week after running back Zack Moss went down with a neck injury. Chase Brown leads the team with 521 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

At 4-6, the Bengals will play the Chargers on Sunday night in Week 11.