 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals to work out Leonard Fournette on Monday

  
Published November 11, 2024 10:47 AM

The Bengals brought in some help at running back last week at the trading deadline and are looking at some more.

Per NFL Media, Cincinnati is working out Leonard Fournette on Monday.

Fournette, 29, has not been with a team this year. He spent time with the Bills last season, appearing in two games. He took 12 carries for 40 yards.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette played his first three seasons with the Jaguars before spending three seasons with Tampa Bay. He rushed for 300 yards with there touchdowns in the 2020 postseason, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

Cincinnati traded for Khalil Herbert last week after running back Zack Moss went down with a neck injury. Chase Brown leads the team with 521 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

At 4-6, the Bengals will play the Chargers on Sunday night in Week 11.