Deion Sanders wants NFL-style fines for uniform violations in college football

When he was an NFL player, Deion Sanders was fined multiple times for uniform violations. Now that Sanders is the Colorado head coach, he’d like to see such fines brought to college football.

Sanders said at Big 12 media days that he dislikes how many players in college football wear their pants down only to their thighs, with nothing covering their knees.

“Let’s do something about the uniforms,” Sanders said. “We’ve got guys in biker shorts. That makes me sick because I’m a football guy — I played this game at a high level and I have so much respect for this game. How can we allow guys out there in biker shorts, no knee pads, no nothing, literally pants up under their thighs, and that’s cool?”

College football officials could enforce the uniform rules by throwing flags on players who don’t wear knee pads, but Sanders said he’d like to see the rule enforced with fines.

“I think there should be a fine implemented for that stuff, and let’s have more respect for this tremendous game,” Sanders said.

Sanders has also said he wishes the NCAA had a salary cap, and that the NCAA would adopt NFL playing rules. As college football becomes more than ever a professional sport, Sanders wants to go all the way and make it as close to the NFL as it can possibly get.