Deion Sanders: I wish college football had a salary cap, current spending is crazy

Colorado coach Deion Sanders hasn’t been shy about building his roster through the transfer portal and helping players get paid in name, image and likeness deals. But he believes college football desperately needs limits on that.

Sanders said at Big 12 media day that college football should have a salary cap to protect teams from developing players only to have them leave for a program that has more money to spend on them.

“I wish there was a cap,” Sanders said. “The top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you’re not that type of guy, you know you’re not going to make that. That’s what the NFL does. So the problem is, you got a guy that’s not that darn good, but he could go to another school and they give him a half million dollars and you can’t compete with that. And it don’t make sense.”

Big 12 programs typically can’t come up with the kind of money that the biggest programs in the SEC and Big Ten have, and Sanders says that leads to those programs dominating the College Football Playoff.

“All you have to do is look at the playoffs and what those teams spend, and you understand darn near why they’re in the playoffs. It’s kind of hard to compete with somebody who’s giving $25 to $30 million to a freshman class. It’s crazy,” Sanders said.

Sanders says that what it all boils down to is, “The team that pays the most is going to win.”