Free agent edge rusher Von Miller has three “very interested” teams

Several big-name free agents remain without a home for 2025 as training camps approach. Von Miller is one of those.

The edge rusher, who the Bills cut on March 9, said this summer that he wants to continue his career.

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, who played college football with Miller’s agent, said Joby Branion told him Miller has “three very interested teams.”

“I think Von feels like there’s a pretty good chance he’s going to sign some point either before camp or -- I mean, I don’t think Von’s too crazy about going to training camp,” Baldinger told the DNVR Broncos podcast. “Most guys that age aren’t. They know what they need to do. He looks in great shape. So, I would say he’s going to get signed here [relatively soon].”

The Bills saved $8.4 million in salary cap space by cutting Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal before the 2022 season. In three seasons in Buffalo, Miller played 36 of a possible 50 games and totaled 14 sacks, 41 tackles and 23 quarterback hits.

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Super Bowl champion.