College coaches seem to be realizing that a union will cure the chaos

Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently argued for a salary cap in college football. That’s half the story.

The other half is this — there can’t be a salary cap without an antitrust exemption. And there’s two ways to get one. First, beg Congress for it. Two, have a nationwide union of college football players.

We’ve been arguing for months that college football should embrace a union. By creating a multi-employer bargaining unit, the schools would acquire the ability to impose rules that would apply among various distinct and independent businesses.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy recently went there, acknowledging that the players should be dubbed “employees” (because they are), with collective bargaining aimed at removing the chaos becoming the next step.

It’s smart, because it’s the right solution. The NCAA and its members don’t need the federal government to clean up a mess that resulted from decades of corruption that denied players the ability to make money. The universities should be responsible for finding the solution, and the best solution is a nationwide union and Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Salary cap? Check. Transfer rules? Check. Real, enforceable players contracts? Check.

Chaos largely resolved — but for the practical inability to police or limit true NIL payments.

So why aren’t more coaches clamoring for this? They don’t want what will go along with getting the things they want. First and foremost, a union will take a close look at practice rules, limiting the ability of college coaches to basically beat the shit out of their players without oversight or consequence.

Padded practices, all the time. Double sessions in high heat and humidity. Former players, deep into their 20s, coming back and suiting up against teenagers.

Currently, there are few if any limitations on the mandatory work. Then there’s the voluntary stuff, which seemingly keeps the players running and lifting and borderline puking throughout the offseason, with few breaks.

With a union, those things will change. Players will have rights. They’ll have power. And the Nicktators of the college football world do not want the players to have the ability to push back against the men who have basically become kings and emperors of the colleges that employ them.

Basically, the college coaches want it both ways. Rules to apply to the players. No rules to apply to the coaches.

The coaches may need to sacrifice their unlimited power over their teams, in order to bring some balance to the post-corruption chaos of college football.