How to watch Samford vs Michigan State Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, preview for tonight’s game

The Samford Bulldogs face off against the Michigan State Spartans in the first-ever meeting between the two teams tonight as part of a full night of men’s college basketball streaming on Peacock. Samford has won its last three straight matches to secure a 4-1 record, while 3-1 Michigan State is coming off a 86-72 win over Bowling Green on Sunday.

Samford starts the 2024-25 season on the heels of a historic year: last season, the Bulldogs went 29-6 overall (the most wins in program history) and won the school’s first-ever Southern Conference tournament title, making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000. Though they lost to Kansas in the first round, it was a narrow, 93-89 loss that brought them within a handful of points of knocking off one of college basketball’s most classic perennial powerhouses.

Now in the 30th season of the Tom Izzo era, Michigan State was tested last time out, trailing Bowling Green by as many as 12 points in the first half and falling eight points down in the second. “We were down 10, and we came back,” Izzo said postgame of what he took away from the win. “We were down in the second half, and we found a away to go on a run and hold them scoreless for seven minutes. Maybe that was part of them, but I think it was part of us. Tha was the best, and the hardest double-digit win I’ve had in a long, long time.”

One big thing Michigan State will look to correct tonight: the team has struggled massively with three-pointers, shooting just 16-of-80 (20%) from deep, good for last in the Big Ten.

For more information on how to watch tonight’s game on Peacock, see below.

READ MORE: Kansas remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 basketball poll; Wisconsin joins rankings

How to watch Samford vs Michigan State College Basketball

RELATED: How to watch Penn vs Villanova Tonight

How do I watch college basketball games on Peacock

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.