MLB San Francisco Giants Bob Melvin

Bob
Melvin

MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness
DENVER — The San Diego Padres scratched Joe Musgrove from his scheduled start Wednesday with lingering shoulder stiffness, one day after recommitting to a playoff push with several trade deadine acquisitions.
  D.J. Short
    ,
  D.J. Short
    ,
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Catcher
