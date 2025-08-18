 Skip navigation
2025 U.S. Amateur
U.S. Walker Cup team solidified for matches at Cypress Point
2025 U.S. Amateur
High school senior Mason Howell wins U.S. Amateur in dominant fashion
BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ryder Cup preview? Robert MacIntyre faces fan taunting and an indomitable Scottie Scheffler

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
Scheffler: Golf 'means a heck of a lot to me'

2025 U.S. Amateur
U.S. Walker Cup team solidified for matches at Cypress Point
2025 U.S. Amateur
High school senior Mason Howell wins U.S. Amateur in dominant fashion
BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ryder Cup preview? Robert MacIntyre faces fan taunting and an indomitable Scottie Scheffler

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’

Watch Now

Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4

August 17, 2025 10:05 PM
Watch the best shots from Scottie Scheffler's final round at the BMW Championship hosted by Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
1:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
1:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
1:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
1:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
1:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
0:40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
1:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
Latest Clips

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
08:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250817.jpg
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a ‘good start’ to season
nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250817.jpg
01:18
Calafiori takes advantage off Arsenal corner kick
golf_marco.jpg
05:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
nbc_pl_richardsintv_250817.jpg
02:04
Richards: Palace blocked outside noise v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_checp_250817.jpg
08:03
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoalthiago_250817.jpg
02:09
Thiago connects on late penalty kick v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood2nd_250817.jpg
01:39
Wood scores his second goal of the day for Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalndoye_250817.jpg
01:42
Ndoye heads Forest up 2-0 over Brentford
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250817.jpg
01:30
Wood gets Forest on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_palmerintv_250817.jpg
01:38
Palmer on how Pedro and Delap fit with Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornstein_250817.jpg
04:47
Ornstein on latest with Arsenal and Man United