New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
DFS Dish: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Countdown to Craziness
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 6: Betting the LSU Tigers and Duke Blue Devils
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_231106.jpg
Kulusevski opens the scoring for Spurs v. Chelsea
nbc_roto_brooksyahoo_231106.jpg
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231106.jpg
Chelsea targeting an ‘elite forward’ in January

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
DFS Dish: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Countdown to Craziness
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 6: Betting the LSU Tigers and Duke Blue Devils
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_231106.jpg
Kulusevski opens the scoring for Spurs v. Chelsea
nbc_roto_brooksyahoo_231106.jpg
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231106.jpg
Chelsea targeting an ‘elite forward’ in January

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

  
Published November 6, 2023 02:29 PM
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Jun 6, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza (64) reacts after being ejected during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the move had not been announced.

Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town with the Yankees as bench coach under manager Aaron Boone. Mendoza replaces Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets at the end of last season.

Mendoza becomes the first significant hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over the team early last month.