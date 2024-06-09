 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Winners, losers from the NASCAR weekend at Sonoma
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
WNBA: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
Clark hopes to make USA Basketball team one day

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
nbc_golf_pgatourchampionshl_240609.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Winners, losers from the NASCAR weekend at Sonoma
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
WNBA: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
Clark hopes to make USA Basketball team one day

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
nbc_golf_pgatourchampionshl_240609.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma

June 8, 2024 10:50 PM
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway.
nbc_nas_sonoma_240609.jpg
19:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
xfin_hls.jpg
14:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_stage3crashv2_240608.jpg
3:17
Huge pileup occurs in NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma race
nbc_nas_sonomaprview_240606.jpg
8:27
Three things to watch out for at Sonoma
nbc_nas_larsonlatest_240604.jpg
12:02
NASCAR gets it right by granting Larson a waiver
nbc_nas_gatewayreview_240603.jpg
10:21
Blaney runs out of fuel, sets up Cindric’s big win
nbc_nas_illinois300hilites_240602.jpg
12:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_larsonbuschcrashv2_240602.jpg
1:04
Larson, Busch spin while battling at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_trucksgatewayhls_240601.jpg
11:27
Highlight: NASCAR Truck Series race at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_xfinportlandlitesv2_240601.jpg
15:19
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland
nbc_nas_wwtracewaypreview_240530.jpg
4:22
Can Logano or Busch snap droughts; SHR in the news
nbc_nas_shrnews_240528.jpg
1:42
Stewart-Haas makes ‘difficult decision’ to close
nbc_nas_charlotterecap_240528.jpg
8:06
How Bell’s win will impact season; Larson Double
nbc_nas_coke600hilites_240526.jpg
12:01
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_larsonarrives_240526.jpg
1:51
Larson arrives for Indy 500-Coke 600 double try
nbc_nas_xfinitycharlotte_240525.jpg
15:06
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_trucksncel200_240525.jpg
13:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_charlottepreviewdig_240523.jpg
6:45
What are top challenges to IndyCar-NASCAR double?
nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
11:25
Stenhouse Jr, Busch get into it post All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstarhl_240519.jpg
11:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
6:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_nas_wright250restart_240519.jpg
12:21
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_midsznroundtable_240516.jpg
13:08
Cup regular season like playoffs in other sports
nbc_nas_darlingtonrecap_240513.jpg
10:32
Keselowski wins big after Buescher, Reddick tangle
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_240512.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250511.jpg
10:27
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_trucksdarlington_240510.jpg
13:10
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington
LarsK.jpg
5:33
Will Larson continue Cup success in month of May?
nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
7:01
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_nas_kansasrecap_240506.jpg
10:45
Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss
