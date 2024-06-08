 Skip navigation
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won't be back before All-Star break

  
Published June 8, 2024 01:32 PM
LONDON (AP) New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won’t make his season debut until after the All-Star break, manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday.

“That’s fair to say,” Mendoza said in response to a question about the right-hander’s rehab timeline.

The Mets are in London for a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 31-year-old Senga has been sidelined by a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder. But he has started long-tossing.

“Hopefully he can start throwing bullpens at some point at the beginning of next week,” Mendoza said.

Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts for the Mets last year, making the NL All-Star team during his first season in the majors after arriving from Japan. He struck out 202 batters in 166 1/3 innings, finishing runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year and seventh in Cy Young Award voting.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb