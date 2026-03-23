Toronto Blue Jays extend manager John Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked in their leadership group by extending manager John Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins.

Schneider’s new deal runs through 2028, while Atkins’ covers 2031.

The moves follow Toronto’s 94-win season, American League East title and a seven-game World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

Schneider, 46, has a 303-257 record since taking over in July 2022 and was runner-up for American League manager of the year last season. He is entering his fourth full season as skipper after the Blue Jays picked up his 2026 option last season.

“Schneids has been, and will continue to be, an exceptional leader and manager in professional baseball because of his unwavering commitment to players,” Atkins said.

Schneider is the 14th manager in franchise history and succeeded Charlie Montoyo in July 2022, helping guide Toronto to a wild-card berth that season.

The Blue Jays were swept in the wild-card round in 2022 by Seattle and again in 2023 by Minnesota before slipping to a 74-win season in 2024.

Toronto rebounded in 2025, securing the division title on the final day of the regular season and advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Schneider, who is from Princeton, New Jersey, has spent more than two decades with the organization after being drafted by Toronto in 2002 and working his way through the minor league system.

“I am ecstatic to continue leading the Blue Jays as we work to bring our incredible fans a championship team,” Schneider said. “It’s been a privilege to be part of this organization for nearly 25 years, and the work the Blue Jays continue to do excites me every day.”

Atkins, 52, was hired in December 2015 and is the second-longest tenured general manager in franchise history.

The Blue Jays reached the postseason five times under his leadership but won playoff games only in 2016 before last year’s run.

Toronto struggled through a rebuild that bottomed out in 2018 and 2019 before returning to contention during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“Ross has done an outstanding job in building a deep foundation with an accomplished Baseball Operations team, best-in-class resources, and a collaborative culture,” said Mark Shapiro, Toronto’s president and CEO. “I am a strong supporter of stability and continuity, and Ross continues to make us better.”

Shapiro signed a five-year contract in December 2025, keeping him with the club through the 2030 season.

Atkins helped secure franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500 million extension in April 2025, one of the richest deals in team history.

The Blue Jays added pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, along with third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, in a series of high-profile moves this offseason.

The club did lose star shortstop Bo Bichette in free agency in January after he signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the New York Mets.

The Blue Jays open the season against the Athletics at Rogers Centre.