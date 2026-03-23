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Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November

  
Published March 23, 2026 02:22 PM
Seattle Kraken Carolina Hurricanes

Mar 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright (51) shoots the puck while defended by Carolina Hurricanes left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Steven Bisig/Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — The Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken are set to play two games in Finland next season as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

The league and the players’ association announced that Carolina and Seattle will face off Nov. 12 and 14 in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The Kraken are heading abroad for the first time in their sixth season of existence and the Hurricanes for the second time and first since 2010.

Each team has a pair of Finns currently on its roster: Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi for Carolina and Kaapo Kakko and Eeli Tolvanen for Seattle. All but Tolvanen are under contract for next season.

The NHL has staged 42 regular-season games in Europe since 2007 and has two more scheduled for Germany in December with Ottawa and Chicago set to play in Duesseldorf in December. Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, formerly known as Hartwall Arena, has been the site of seven of the games, most recently in 2018 between Florida and Winnipeg.