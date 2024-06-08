Astros pitchers Javier, Urquidy undergo Tommy John surgery; Kyle Tucker goes to injured list

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rimas Sports' Bad Bunny
Baseball players’ union alleges employees at Bad Bunny agency offered improper inducements
American Family Insurance Championship - Round One
Angel Cabrera competes in U.S. for first time since completing prison sentence
nbc_golf_lpgashopriteclassichls_240607.jpg
Arpichaya Yubol shoots a career-best 61 to take the first-round lead at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’
nbc_golf_gc_americanfamilyrd1hl_240607.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rimas Sports' Bad Bunny
Baseball players’ union alleges employees at Bad Bunny agency offered improper inducements
American Family Insurance Championship - Round One
Angel Cabrera competes in U.S. for first time since completing prison sentence
nbc_golf_lpgashopriteclassichls_240607.jpg
Arpichaya Yubol shoots a career-best 61 to take the first-round lead at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’
nbc_golf_gc_americanfamilyrd1hl_240607.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Astros pitchers Javier, Urquidy undergo Tommy John surgery; Kyle Tucker goes to injured list

  
Published June 7, 2024 10:24 PM
Houston Astros' Cristian Javier

May 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) reacts after a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week, the team disclosed Friday.

The Astros also placed outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin. The team didn’t make an additional roster move before facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston general manager Dana Brown already had announced that Javier and Urquidy both needed elbow surgery that would sideline them for a significant amount of time, but the team didn’t disclose whether it would be elbow ligament replacement surgery until Friday. Urquidy had surgery Wednesday, and Javier had surgery Thursday.

The Astros believe both pitchers will return during the 2025 season.

Urquidy, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017, has been sidelined since spring training with what the team called a forearm strain. He made three rehab starts last month in an attempt to return, but was unsuccessful.

Javier is 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in seven starts for Houston this season, his fifth in the majors. He went on the injured list May 27 with forearm discomfort.

The Astros are down to five healthy starting pitchers on their 40-man roster, but Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers appear to be on their way back from injury within the next several weeks.

Tucker fouled a ball off his shin Monday against St. Louis and missed the next two games. His move to the injured list is retroactive to Tuesday.