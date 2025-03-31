 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Giants at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
New York Yankees
Powerful starts for last year’s pennant winners as the Yankees and Dodgers stay unbeaten
Cooper Flagg
Flagg, Broome, Clayton are among the Final Four players to watch in a showdown between No. 1 seeds

Top Clips

nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Giants at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
New York Yankees
Powerful starts for last year’s pennant winners as the Yankees and Dodgers stay unbeaten
Cooper Flagg
Flagg, Broome, Clayton are among the Final Four players to watch in a showdown between No. 1 seeds

Top Clips

nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Orioles’ Colton Cowser goes on the IL with a broken thumb and is expected to miss at least 6 weeks

  
Published March 31, 2025 12:22 PM

BALTIMORE — Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser is expected to miss at least six weeks with a broken left thumb.

Baltimore put Cowser on the 10-day injured list before its home opener against Boston. The Orioles recalled outfielder Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk.

Cowser wasn’t able to hit in the ninth inning of a loss at Toronto after he slid headfirst into first base in the seventh. He finished a close second in last year’s Rookie of the Year vote after hitting 24 home runs.

“It’s probably six to eight weeks minimum,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s not going to be the last injury we have this season. We’re going to have things pop up. That’s why you create depth, and it gives other guys opportunities, but it’s a blow.”

Hyde did say he’s hopeful right-hander Albert Suarez (shoulder inflammation) won’t have to miss much time after going on the IL over the weekend.