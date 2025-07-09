 Skip navigation
Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 5
Evenepoel’s stunning time trial win as Pogacar takes Tour de France yellow jersey
Dallas Wings v Phoenix Mercury
Paige Bueckers is matching the hype, and then some, as the No. 1 pick for the Wings
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Evan Carter on fire, Agustín Ramírez a disaster on defense

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_roto_wingssky_250709.jpg
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Take advantage of Yankees' favorable AL East odds

July 9, 2025 12:49 PM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why bettors should jump on the New York Yankees at +115 to win the American League East.

nbc_roto_relieveroftheyear_250709.jpg
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_shelbymiller_250708.jpg
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
camsmithastrosroy.jpg
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_roto_kerrycarpenter_250702.jpg
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250702.jpg
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
nbc_roto_contreras_250702.jpg
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
nbc_roto_rafaeldevers_250702.jpg
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_colbythomas_250701.jpg
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
nbc_roto_pena_250701.jpg
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
nbc_roto_ww_250630.jpg
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_steer_250630.jpg
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
nbc_roto_robertv2_250630.jpg
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_caminero_250627.jpg
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
nbc_roto_mccullers_250627.jpg
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer
nbc_roto_olson_250627.jpg
01:50
Olson expected to return to Tigers rotation
KevinCashRoto.jpg
01:38
Cash a value bet to win AL Manager of the Year
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy

nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
04:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
03:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_roto_wingssky_250709.jpg
01:27
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings
nbc_dlb_miamimarlinsdiscussion_250709.jpg
05:27
Marlins’ road winning streak is a ‘fun surprise’
nbc_cyc_stage5evenepoelintv_250709.jpg
03:10
Evenepoel: Everything ‘on point’ in Stage 5 win
Stage5Finish.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 5 finish
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterview_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_dps_joebuckinterview_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck shares broadcasting stories, career evolution
nbc_roto_wimbledonsemis_v2_250708.jpg
02:04
Wimbledon semis is on ‘Sabalenka’s racket’
nbc_roto_alcarazfritz_250709.jpg
01:52
Alcaraz should ‘come through cleanly’ vs. Fritz
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
02:03
Clippers are a ‘tempting’ bet to win division
nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
07:03
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
nbc_smx_redbudbiggestmoments_250708.jpg
11:04
Pro Motocross 2025: RedBud biggest moments
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
02:57
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
lawlor.jpg
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
03:57
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4hl_250708.jpg
31:55
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 4
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250708.jpg
06:52
Is Rodgers’ media tour a distraction from winning?
nbc_pftpm_kirkcousins_250708.jpg
05:24
Florio: Cousins felt ‘misled’ by Falcons
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250708.jpg
06:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
nbc_golf_baileybish_250708.jpg
05:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland