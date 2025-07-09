Marlins at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 9

It’s Wednesday, July 9 and the Marlins (42-48) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (46-46). Sandy Alcantara is slated to take the mound for Miami against Andrew Abbott for Cincinnati.

Miami took game 2 of this four-game series, 12-2, yesterday to extend their dominance to 17 runs scored to the Reds’ two through two games. The Marlins are now 12-3 over the past 15 games, while the Reds have lost four straight and could drop below .500 with another loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Reds

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, FDSNOH

Odds for the Marlins at the Reds

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Marlins (+119), Reds (-141)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Reds

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Sandy Alcantara vs. Andrew Abbott

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara, (4-8, 7.01 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts Reds: Andrew Abbott, (7-1, 2.15 ERA)

Last outing: 3.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Marlins and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Reds

Miami is 7-10 in Alcantara’s 17 starts this year

Cincinnati is 11-4 in Abbott’s 15 starts this year

The Reds have won 4 of their last 5 home series

The Over is 4-1 in the Marlins’ last 5 road games

The Marlins have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games at the Reds

