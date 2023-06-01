 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Phillies’ Alec Bohm put on injured list with strained hamstring

  
Published June 1, 2023 10:00 AM
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

May 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) prepares to bat during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK -- Infielder Alec Bohm, the Philadelphia Phillies’ RBIs leader, was put on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

Philadelphia made the move retroactive. The Phillies selected the contract of infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by designating outfielder Cal Stevenson for assignment.

“Very mild, but we want to take care of it and knock it out,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Bohm missed the game at Atlanta because of the same issue. Philadelphia was off, and Bohm aggravated the injury while fielding a slow roller in the series opener against the Mets.

He is hitting .265 with six homers and 37 RBIs. Bohm has made 32 starts at first and 17 at third.

Thomson said Ellis will play first base against left-handed starters. Washington southpaw MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to face the Phillies.

Ellis, 27, played for Arizona and Seattle during the past two seasons and was released from a minor league contract by the Mariners on March 17. He signed a minor league deal with the Phillies on April 12. He hit .269 with eight homers and 27 RBIs for Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.

“They say he’s at least average at first base and he’s comfortable there,” Thomson said.