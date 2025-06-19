Phillies place Aaron Nola on 60-day IL, call up Buddy Kennedy and send Weston Wilson to Triple-A

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Diamondbacks put catcher Gabriel Moreno on 10-day IL with right-hand contusion
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers against the Nationals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers
Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone goes deep twice at Texas for his 1st big league homers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Diamondbacks put catcher Gabriel Moreno on 10-day IL with right-hand contusion
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers against the Nationals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers
Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone goes deep twice at Texas for his 1st big league homers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Phillies place Aaron Nola on 60-day IL, call up Buddy Kennedy and send Weston Wilson to Triple-A

  
Published June 19, 2025 05:56 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies moved right-hander Aaron Nola to the 60-day injured list on Thursday, a week after he injured his ribcage while trying to work himself back from a sprained right ankle.

Nola had been out since early May with the ankle injury. He experienced stiffness in his right side last week in Toronto that wiped out a planned session against live batters, and an MRI showed a stress reaction in his right ribcage.

Nola, who is in the second season of a seven-year, $172 million contract, is 105-86 with a 3.78 ERA in 11 seasons with the Phillies, making six straight opening day starts from 2018-23. He was 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts this year before injuring his ankle on May 8 during pregame agility drills.

The Phillies selected the contract of infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins and optioned infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson to the IronPigs.

Kennedy, 26, is batting .283 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 61 games for Lehigh Valley this season and was the International League Player of the Month for May. In 54 major league games over three seasons with the Diamondbacks, Tigers and Phillies, he has batted .203 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

Wilson batted .194 with one home run and 4 RBIs in 22 games for the Phillies this season.